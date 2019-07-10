Joe Perry Discusses Potential For an Aerosmith Musical

Bio-musicals and jukebox musicals seem to be all the rage on Broadway lately, from Ain't Too Proud and The Cher Show, to the incoming Tina, and longrunner Beautiful. Could an Aerosmith musical be next?

The rock band's guitarist Joe Perry recently chatted with Forbes, where he discussed the possibility.

"Do you envision a Broadway show about Aerosmith? You have been together for so many decades and must have so many great stories," Perry was asked.

Perry says that he would like to see it happen.

"We have been approached at the level of, "would you want to do it?" We haven't even gotten to the level of how it would come out, the creative part," he said. "My manager has said there has been some rumblings about it. But we have been so involved with this show [Aerosmith's MGM residency show, Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild]."

Of a potential Broadway show, Perry said, "it's certainly something we'd like we would like to entertain when we get a little time."

Read more on Forbes.





