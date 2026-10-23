Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band to Perform at The Pocket

Join in on Thursday, October 29, for live music with Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band, a Latin Grammy Award-winning, Grammy-nominated ensemble known for its bold sound and spirit. The performance will take place at The Pocket Jazz Club.

Feel the drums at your feet as the horns lift you out of your seat. Pulsating Afro-Latin rhythms, Caribbean steel pan, classical Indian melodies, the swing of big band jazz, funk, and influences from around the world collide in a sound that's vibrant, surprising, and impossible to sit still through. You don't need to know jazz to feel it. Just come ready to listen, move, and be swept up in the moment.

Featuring special guest Victor Provost, steel pan virtuoso and one of the composers behind the music, this performance offers a first listen to five original works from ONE: For Harmony, For Humanity*, the band's forthcoming album. Expect soaring sounds, irresistible grooves, dazzling improvisation, and moments of unexpected beauty.

Step into The Pocket Jazz Club, where world-class musicians and listeners meet in an intimate room. With exceptional acoustics and outstanding food and drink, it's a chance to discover the power of music and what happens between us when we are moved together.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 09 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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