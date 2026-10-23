Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band to Perform at The Pocket
Eighteen musicians blend Afro-Latin rhythms, Caribbean steel pan, and classical Indian melodies in an evening of big band jazz and world music.
Join in on Thursday, October 29, for live music with Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band, a Latin Grammy Award-winning, Grammy-nominated ensemble known for its bold sound and spirit. The performance will take place at The Pocket Jazz Club.
Feel the drums at your feet as the horns lift you out of your seat. Pulsating Afro-Latin rhythms, Caribbean steel pan, classical Indian melodies, the swing of big band jazz, funk, and influences from around the world collide in a sound that's vibrant, surprising, and impossible to sit still through. You don't need to know jazz to feel it. Just come ready to listen, move, and be swept up in the moment.
Featuring special guest Victor Provost, steel pan virtuoso and one of the composers behind the music, this performance offers a first listen to five original works from ONE: For Harmony, For Humanity*, the band's forthcoming album. Expect soaring sounds, irresistible grooves, dazzling improvisation, and moments of unexpected beauty.
Step into The Pocket Jazz Club, where world-class musicians and listeners meet in an intimate room. With exceptional acoustics and outstanding food and drink, it's a chance to discover the power of music and what happens between us when we are moved together.
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