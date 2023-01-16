Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode & Robin van den Akker Join World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands

Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode & Robin van den Akker Join World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands

The updated and renewed musical will have its world premiere in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen on April 23, 2023.

Jan. 16, 2023  

Producer Stage Entertainment Nederland has announced three new names, who will star in the musical AIDA alongside Gaia Aikman, April Darby and Naidjim Severina. Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode and Robin van den Akker will play the roles of Kandake, Mereb and Zoser respectively. On April 23, 2023, the updated and renewed musical AIDA will have its world premiere in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.

Joanne Telesford, who is currently starring in the theatrical comedy Girls on Fire , is looking forward to playing the role of Kandake (the warrior queen of Nubia). "It's fantastic to be able to play this role," says Joanne. "In the original production of AIDA, it was Aida's father who played a role in her life. Director Schele Williams did extensive research into the role of women in ancient Egypt and in this new production it is her mother Kandake who is the influential force.' Joanne also starred in other productions such as Disney's The Lion King and Tarzan, Hairspray and Daddy Cool . In 2017, she was nominated for a Musical Award for her portrayal of Winnie Mandela in the show Amandla! Mandela.

Qshans Thode will play the role of Mereb (Radames' Nubian servant). In previous productions, such as Disney's The Lion King, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and TINA - The Tina Turner musical , he was part of the ensemble and understudy for several other roles.

Robin van den Akker has been given the role of Zoser (father of Radames and highest Egyptian minister). He is currently performing in the musical performance Het Feest van Tante Rita. Previously he played in the ensembles of Disney's AIDA (2001), My Fair Lady, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Mamma Mia!. In 2008 he took part in the talent show Op looking for Joseph , a role that then went to Freek Bartels.

Disney's AIDA tells the compelling, ill-fated story of two lovers from hostile nations who are torn between conflicting loyalties to their country and to each other. A love story set against the backdrop of a nation drenched in nationalism that invades another country to expand its empire.

The Grammy and Tony Award-winning music in AIDA is some of the most iconic in musical history. The collaboration between Elton John and Tim Rice, who were inspired by the 1871 opera of the same name by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, led to songs such as: ' Somewhere in the Stars', 'Gone Too Far', 'Blessed Nubia', "Forget him."

Written by David Henry Hwang , AIDA is directed by Schele Williams, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, sets and costumes by designer Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Tony Gayle. The musical team is led by musical supervisor Clement Ishmael, with vocal and co-additional music arrangements by Michael McElroy, orchestrations by Jim Abbott, and dance and co-additional music arrangements by Zane Mark.

AIDA has been performed in twenty countries and fourteen languages ​​and is on the bucket list of a completely new generation of musical lovers who can indulge themselves in the AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen in 2023.

More information and ticket sales via aidademusical.nl




Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Talk FUNNY GIRL and Play Charades on THE TONIGHT SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Talk FUNNY GIRL and Play Charades on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch Lea Michele talk FUNNY GIRL, play charades with Sadie Sink, and more on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON.
DOWN LOW, Starring Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto, and More, to Premiere at SXSW Photo
DOWN LOW, Starring Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto, and More, to Premiere at SXSW
Rightor Doyle's feature directorial debut DOWN LOW, starring Audra McDonald, Zachary Quinto, Judith Light, Lukas Gage, and Simon Rex, will have its premiere at this year's South by Southwest festival March 10-19th, 2023 in Austin, TX.
Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 Below Photo
Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 Below
Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert will stream live on February 7th at 7:00pm ET. In addition to the live- streamed option, there will also be four in-person performances on February 6th and 7th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Check out this week's Top Stage Mags, featuring Eleemosynary, Voyage: A Live Visual Album, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Watch Hugh Jackman's Closing Night Speech at THE MUSIC MANVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman's Closing Night Speech at THE MUSIC MAN
January 16, 2023

Watch Hugh Jackman's speech at the final curtain call for The Music Man on Broadway.
Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode & Robin van den Akker Join World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the NetherlandsJoanne Telesford, Qshans Thode & Robin van den Akker Join World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands
January 16, 2023

Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode and Robin van den Akker will star alongside Gaia Aikman, April Darby and Naidjim Severina in the world premiere of the re-imagined Aida in the Netherlands. See performance dates and how to purchase tickets.
What's On Tour? A Guide to Currently Running and Upcoming National Touring ProductionsWhat's On Tour? A Guide to Currently Running and Upcoming National Touring Productions
January 15, 2023

Favorites like Hamilton, Wicked, Anastasia, and Beetlejuice have already announced planned stops around the country. Want to know what's on tour now, or coming soon to a theatre near you? Enjoy Broadway locally with BroadwayWorld's full list of Broadway National Tours in 2023. 
6 Broadway Shows Close Today6 Broadway Shows Close Today
January 15, 2023

On January 15, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to six shows and BroadwayWorld has the scoop on what comes next for the beloved productions.
VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Talk FUNNY GIRL and Play Charades on THE TONIGHT SHOWVIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Talk FUNNY GIRL and Play Charades on THE TONIGHT SHOW
January 14, 2023

Watch Lea Michele talk FUNNY GIRL, play charades with Sadie Sink, and more on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON.
share