Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode & Robin van den Akker Join World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands

Producer Stage Entertainment Nederland has announced three new names, who will star in the musical AIDA alongside Gaia Aikman, April Darby and Naidjim Severina. Joanne Telesford, Qshans Thode and Robin van den Akker will play the roles of Kandake, Mereb and Zoser respectively. On April 23, 2023, the updated and renewed musical AIDA will have its world premiere in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.

Joanne Telesford, who is currently starring in the theatrical comedy Girls on Fire , is looking forward to playing the role of Kandake (the warrior queen of Nubia). "It's fantastic to be able to play this role," says Joanne. "In the original production of AIDA, it was Aida's father who played a role in her life. Director Schele Williams did extensive research into the role of women in ancient Egypt and in this new production it is her mother Kandake who is the influential force.' Joanne also starred in other productions such as Disney's The Lion King and Tarzan, Hairspray and Daddy Cool . In 2017, she was nominated for a Musical Award for her portrayal of Winnie Mandela in the show Amandla! Mandela.

Qshans Thode will play the role of Mereb (Radames' Nubian servant). In previous productions, such as Disney's The Lion King, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and TINA - The Tina Turner musical , he was part of the ensemble and understudy for several other roles.

Robin van den Akker has been given the role of Zoser (father of Radames and highest Egyptian minister). He is currently performing in the musical performance Het Feest van Tante Rita. Previously he played in the ensembles of Disney's AIDA (2001), My Fair Lady, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Mamma Mia!. In 2008 he took part in the talent show Op looking for Joseph , a role that then went to Freek Bartels.

Disney's AIDA tells the compelling, ill-fated story of two lovers from hostile nations who are torn between conflicting loyalties to their country and to each other. A love story set against the backdrop of a nation drenched in nationalism that invades another country to expand its empire.

The Grammy and Tony Award-winning music in AIDA is some of the most iconic in musical history. The collaboration between Elton John and Tim Rice, who were inspired by the 1871 opera of the same name by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, led to songs such as: ' Somewhere in the Stars', 'Gone Too Far', 'Blessed Nubia', "Forget him."

Written by David Henry Hwang , AIDA is directed by Schele Williams, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, sets and costumes by designer Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Tony Gayle. The musical team is led by musical supervisor Clement Ishmael, with vocal and co-additional music arrangements by Michael McElroy, orchestrations by Jim Abbott, and dance and co-additional music arrangements by Zane Mark.

AIDA has been performed in twenty countries and fourteen languages ​​and is on the bucket list of a completely new generation of musical lovers who can indulge themselves in the AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen in 2023.

More information and ticket sales via aidademusical.nl