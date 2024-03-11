Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert to Include Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Jimmy Buffett tribute concert is set for next month at the Hollywood Bowl with a star-studded lineup of musical talent.

Variety reports that the event will include performances from Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Brandi Carlile, the Eagles, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church, and Kenny Chesney.

“Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” will take place at the Bowl on April 11. Ticket sales will kick off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster, followed by a general on-sale through Friday at the same time.

The concert is also set to feature Jackson Browne, Zac Browne, Jackson Browne and Pitbull. Mac McAnally and the Coral Reefer Band, along with Scotty Emerick, Caroline Jones, Jake Owen and Jake Shimabukuro are also confirmed.

The iconic "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer passed away in September 2023, following a battle with skin cancer.

Buffett's catalog and lifestyle formed the Broadway musical Escape to Margaritaville, which features an original story with the most-loved Buffett classics. The most famous of them all, “Margaritaville” has been inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Only those recordings that have influenced and inspired both music creators and fans for generations are considered for this most special honor.