Jim Parsons Will Star in Film Adaption of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

According to Variety, Jim Parsons has signed on to star and co-produce a film adaptation of Matthew Lopez's 2015 play, The Legend of Georgia McBride. Parsons will play veteran drag queen Tracey Mills- played off Broadway by Matt McGrath.

The Legend of Georgia McBride tells the story of Casey, who after years of struggling at a small-time club in the Florida Panhandle, realizes it's now or never for his career as an Elvis impersonator. Enter Miss Tracy Mills, a self-proclaimed grand dame of drag who guarantees Casey's life is about to get "all shook up." Matthew Lopez's hip-shakin', heartwarming tale explores what happens when one man trades in his blue suede shoes for platform pumps and discovers he ain't nothing but a drag queen.

The Legend of Georgia McBride had its world premiere at the Denver Center Theatre before premiering in New York on September 9, 2015 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Directed by Donahue and choreographed by McGill, the play was named a Critics' Pick.

Parsons' theater credits include An Act of God (Broadway, Studio 54), Harvey (Broadway, Roundabout at Studio 54), THE NORMAL HEART (Broadway, Golden Theatre; Theatre World Award nominee), Merton of the Movies (Broadway, Roundabout at Studio 54), The Castle (Manhattan Ensemble Theater), The Countess (San Diego, Globe Theater), The Tempest and As You Like It (Houston Shakespeare Festival).

Television credits include "The Big Bang Theory" (Four-time Emmy winner, Golden Globe Award winner, Critics' Choice winner and SAG nominee), "The Normal Heart" (Emmy nominee), and "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas." He is an Executive Producer of "Young Sheldon," a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," where he also does the voiceover as adult Sheldon. Film credits include the Oscar nominated film Hidden Figures, Home (Dreamworks Animation, 2015), Visions, Wish I Was Here, Garden State and School for Scoundrels.

He recently produced and narrated the 3-part docu-series, "First in Human," which aired on the Discovery Channel. He can also be heard on his SIRIUS XM Radio talk show, "Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics." Parsons will next appear in the film, A Kid Like Jake, alongside Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. Parsons also serves as a producer for the film with Todd Spiewak, through their shingle, That's Wonderful Productions, along with Eric Norsoph.

