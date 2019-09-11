Jim J's Jukebox Returns With RODGERS WITHOUT HAMMERSTEIN at 92Y

On Thursday, September 19th, at 12:00pm, one of the world's foremost experts on the American Songbook, Jim Jimirro, returns to the 92ndStreet Y for his celebrated lecture series JIM J'S JUKEBOX in a lecture entitled RODGERS WITHOUT HAMMERSTEIN.

In RODGERS WITHOUT HAMMERSTEIN, the later works of Richard Rodgers, after Oscar Hammerstein's death, will be explored. After his passing in 1960, Rodgers worked with a myriad of lyricists including Stephen Sondheim, Martin Charnin, Sheldon Harnick, and himself. His post-Hammerstein projects included No Strings(1962), Do I Hear A Waltz (1965), Two by Two (1970), Rex( 1976), and I Remember Mama (1979).

JIM J'S JUKEBOX is one of the 92ndSt Y's most celebrated lecture series. Previous lectures have covered such topics as Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra.

Tickets, which are $35, are still available. JIM J'S JUKEBOX tickets can be purchased at 92Y.org.





