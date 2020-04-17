Jessie Mueller Sings From WAITRESS and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

The show continued last night (8pm) with Jessie Mueller and special guests Anika Larsen, Keala Settle and Luke Islam!

After Jessie sang A Soft Place to Land from Waitress, accompanying herself on the guitar, she shared where the guitar came from!

Seth said, "We've done so many shows together, you never said, 'Hey, why don't I do a song on the guitar!'

Jessie said, "It's because it's newish! This is Loretta...This is one of the guitars I played in the movie. This is a custom-built Gibson...I worked on a film on Lifetime called 'Patsy and Loretta' about Loretta Lynn and they gifted it to me so I named it Loretta."

James asked, "Did you learn guitar for the movie?"

"I could play a little bit of chords but Loretta played all bar chords primarily, that's how she learned, which is a horse of a different color."

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Jessie Mueller's credits include: Broadway: Waitress (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award nomination), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Grammy Award), Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Concerts: New York Pops, Pasadena Symphony and Pops, Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook, Live from Lincoln Center. Film: The Post. Television: "Blue Bloods," "The Family."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





