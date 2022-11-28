Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy to Host Tree Lighting at Bryant Park
Head to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on November 29 to watch as the tree is lit with approximately 12,000 lights.
as well as a stellar lineup of live skateBank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will host its annual Tree Lighting on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 6pm. This year's event will be hosted by Broadway performers Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy and will feature performances by The Haydenettes and Figure Skating in Harlem, performances from Olympic and World Champion skaters Mirai Nagasu, Polina Edmunds, Ryan Bradley, and Oona and Gage Brown. The evening will also include fireworks and many more surprises!
This year's tree, standing 45 feet tall and weighing more than 8,000 pounds, is a sight to be seen! Head to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on November 29 to watch as the tree is lit with approximately 12,000 lights.
Attendance is free and no tickets are required. Capacity is limited and first-come, first-served. Seating for the event opens at 4pm. For those who are unable to join in person, the event will be live-streamed for free at wintervillage.org.
