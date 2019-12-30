Jessica Vosk To Join Jason Robert Brown In Concert At SubCultureNYC

SubCulture NYC will present Wicked star Jesssica Vosk in concert with composer Jason Robert Brown, on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Click here for tickets and more information.

Jessica Vosk is lauded for her leading turn as Elphaba in Wicked, which she recently finished playing on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre. Her big break came in 2009 when she was cast as a vocalist for the live concert Kristina written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and performed at Carnegie Hall and at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Other notable Broadway roles include Marian in The Bridges of Madison County, Miss Bassett in Finding Neverland, and Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof. Vosk can also be heard as Anita on the San Francisco Symphony's live recording of West Side Story, which was nominated for a Grammy.

SubCulture's critically acclaimed collaboration with Mr. Brown, the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, is currently in its fifth year. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout Mr. Brown's career, along with new works in development.

The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady, Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Raul Esparza, and more.

Jason Robert Brown is the three-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist of Songs for a New World (1995), Parade (1998), The Last Five Years (2002), 13 (2008), The Bridges of Madison County (2013) and Honeymoon In Vegas (2014). His shows are regularly performed on stages across the world, and his songs are regularly heard on television, film and recordings. Jason has recorded several albums, featuring his band The Caucasian Rhythm Kings, and is much in demand as a pianist, singer and conductor.

