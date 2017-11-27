Jessica Vosk, Matt Doyle and More to Join Chris Dwan for 'A POP STAR CHRISTMAS' at 54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Chris Dwan & Friends: A Pop Star Christmas.

With standout performances both on and off Broadway, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, The Honeymooners, The Old Boy) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below following his 2016 solo concert debut, "Waste of Space." Hosted by Dwan, join a cast of Broadway's brightest stars celebrating your favorite holiday classics inspired by their favorite pop icons - from Beiber to Britney, and GaGa to Groban.

Will Van Dyke (Kinky Boots) music directs with featured guests Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Matt Doyle (A Clockwork Orange), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away), John Riddle (Frozen) and Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch). Other special guests include Trevor Leaderbrand (The Book of Mormon), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville), Joshua Morgan (Les Mis), Mary Page Nance (Natasha, Pierre...), Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots), Ryann Redmond (Escape to Margaritaville), Jelani Remy (The Lion King), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots), Angela Travino (From Here to Eternity), and Danny Quadrino (Wicked) with an appearance by RANGE a cappella.

The evening will combine Christmas classics with holiday hits and includes original material by Chris Dwan and Will Van Dyke. Enjoy a night full of fun, games, and a rockin' playlist.

Chris Dwan & Friends: A Pop Star Christmas plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, December 11th at 9:30pm. There is a $35-45 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets are available at 54below.com/events/chris-dwan-friends-pop-star-christmas. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Chris Dwan was last seen on Broadway as Elliot in Finding Neverland (Original Broadway Cast) Off-Broadway credits include The Old Boy (Clurman, Theatre Row) Peter & I (ATA). Regional: The Honeymooners (Paper Mill) Harmony, a new musical (Ahmanson Theatre/CTG & ALLIANCE THEATRE) Lord of the Flies (Barrington Stage). New Musical Workshops: Pretty Woman, If/Then, Little Miss Sunshine, This Ain't No Disco, Magnificent Climb, Pamela's First Musical TV: Royal Pains (USA) One Bad Choice (MTV) Film: No Stranger (dir. Mandelstein) Proud graduate of Syracuse University // @blackdwan // @RANGEacappella

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

