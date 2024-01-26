Jessica Fontana to Release Debut Solo Album EVERY DAY SPECIAL

Broadway actress, writer, and podcaster Jessica Fontana is releasing her debut solo album: Every Day Special. Available to purchase and stream today on all platforms, the 10-track album from Brainstorm Records features the multifaceted artist performing a mix of covers from the theater and pop worlds, as well as an original title song “Every Day Special” (lyrics by Jessica Fontana, music by Jessica & Santino Fontana, Frank Galgano & Matt Castle). Together, the songs form a captivating fusion of timeless classics and contemporary bops, seamlessly united by Fontana’s crystalline soprano and subversive humor.

“I wanted to find songs that reflect where I am today and what I care about,” says Fontana. “All of our lives were upended by the pandemic, but I also became a mom – twice – in three years. The most consistent part of my life lately has been change. I don’t think I’m alone in feeling that way – and it’s one of the many reasons I’m excited to share the album.”

Galgano and Castle of Brainstorm Records said, “We met Jessica in 2015 through Jack Cummings III, who asked us to create new arrangements and orchestrations for Transport Group’s o-Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Jess played Lady Larken – and we were instantly smitten with her wit, intellect, and her vocal strength and agility. Two years (and many life and world events) later, here we are; and we feel that the wait was well worthwhile. We couldn’t be prouder of the quirky, sexy, and heartfelt collection of songs that make Every Day Special special.”

Some highlights include: a retro “Every Time I Hear That Song” (Brandi Carlile); a contemporary take on “Is That All There Is?” (Leiber & Stoller, made famous by Peggy Lee); an a cappella arrangement of “All The Things You Are” (Kern & Hammerstein II), with Fontana singing all 11 parts; and “Make Someone Happy” (from Styne, Comden & Green’s Do Re Mi), sung with Tony Award winner (and father of aforementioned babies) Santino Fontana.

EVERY DAY SPECIAL TRACK LIST

Love, Don’t Turn Away Every Time I Hear That Song When I Lost You (featuring cellist Ro Rowan) IsThatAllThereIs? Heavy (featuring Michael Lowney) I Don’t Want to Live on the Moon Simple Little Things EveryDaySpecial All the Things You Are

10. Make Someone Happy (featuring Santino Fontana)

has starred on Broadway in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Baby It’s You, and Pipe Dream in New York City Center’s “Encores” series. O-Broadway she starred in Once Upon a Mattress with the Transport Group and was featured in 59E59’s One Act Festival, and the York Theatre’s production of Milk and Honey by Jerry Herman. On screen she’s been seen in the hit web series Submissions Only as well as the film O the Menu, for which she wrote and performed the opening song. She has starred in world premiere productions at Paper Mill Playhouse, Signature Theater, The Smith Center, Denver Theater Center, Goodspeed Opera House, and George Street Playhouse, as well as starring in revivals of The Most Happy Fella and 110 in the Shade at Palm Beach Drama Works. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center, Birdland, Caramoor, 54 Below, as well as twice with the

Houston Symphony Orchestra led by New York Pops music director Steven Reineke. She is the co-creator/co-executive producer/writer/host of the podcast Support for This Podcast, which has been featured in New York Magazine and in iTunes’ “New and Noteworthy” section. In 2019 (while 6 months pregnant) she performed a sold-out run of her one woman show, Jessica Fontana: What You See Is What You Get at The Cutting Room in NYC.

BRAINSTORM RECORDS

is a boutique record label founded in 2022 by multi-hyphenate theater artists and life partners Frank Galgano and Matt Castle. The label is committed to finding and developing new talent, preserving the tradition of the theatrical cast album, and creating high-quality recordings that showcase the best of theater, film, television, and beyond. Brainstorm Records’ debut album was Maureen Taylor’s Cosmic Connections: The Lyrics of Michael Colby, a collection of songs by the acclaimed story-song writer. In 2023 Brainstorm Records partnered with Yellow Sound Label to release the Studio Cast EP for Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical, an exciting new musical about the woman who changed the champagne industry forever. Recently, Brainstorm Records and Yellow Sound Label teamed up again to release the Original Studio Cast Recording of Band Geeks and the O–Broadway Cast Album of Millennials are Killing Musicals.