Jesse Eisenberg Will Make His Stage Directing Debut as Part of The Chain Winter One-Act Festival Next Month

Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) will make his stage-directorial debut with DILL, as part of the 2024 edition of the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL.

Eisenberg will direct DILL, written by Jeryl Brunner. DILL marks Eisenberg's directorial debut for the stage. DILL features Ben McHugh (Mamma Mia!, Sleep No More) and Brunner (One Date Love and 24 Hour Plays). Eisenberg's latest film, A Real Pain, which he stars in, directed, and wrote, will premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January.

Award-winning playwright Taiwo Aloba brings another original work, SHADOW OF WAR to the Chain Theatre. Taiwo is an African dramatist and historian and founder of Ayo Theater. World Premiere of Writer and Director Edward Gibbons-Brown's solo show WALK IT OFF starring Carlo Marks (Smallville, Pretty Little Liars, The 100).

The festival will feature over 60 new plays at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd & 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10018). The festival begins Thursday, February 8 and continue through Sunday, March 3. Tickets will be $22 in advance and $25 at the door. More information available at www.chaintheatre.org

Now one of the largest theatre festivals in New York City, The CHAIN WINTER ONE ACT FESTIVAL is a hub for new work by established and emerging artists. Chain Theatre is once again opening its doors to New York City's playwrights, actors, and directors for a festival of original works. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a ‘mix-tape' of LIVE THEATRE. Past festivals have included original works by Broadway's Lyle Kessler (Orphans) and award-winning actor, and writer Eric Bogosian (AMC's Interview With The Vampire). Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL boasts a production team featuring Allie Goldhammer (NYTimes Critics Pick macbitches), Nicole Amaral (This G*d Damn House), Evie Brandford, Stewart Harrison, and Thomas Donohoe.

About Jesse Eisenberg

Eisenberg made his television debut with the short-lived comedy-drama series Get Real (1999–2000). Following his first leading role in the film Roger Dodger (2002), he appeared in the films The Village (2004) and The Squid and the Whale (2005) and led the 2009 comedies Adventureland and Zombieland. He gained wider recognition for starring as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's film The Social Network (2010), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Eisenberg has since starred in the Woody Allen films To Rome with Love (2012) and Café Society (2016), the heist films Now You See Me (2013), its 2016 sequel and the drama The Double (2013). In 2016, he portrayed Lex Luthor in the superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also voiced Blu in the animated films Rio (2011) and Rio 2 (2014). In 2022, he starred in the FX / Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble and made his film directorial debut with the black comedy When You Finish Saving the World.

Eisenberg has contributed pieces to The New Yorker and McSweeney's websites. He has written and starred in three plays for the New York stage: Asuncion, The Revisionist, and The Spoils. He released his first book, Bream Gives Me Hiccups: and Other Stories in 2015.

In October 2011, Eisenberg made his playwriting debut in Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's Off-Broadway production of Asuncion, staged at Cherry Lane Theatre. Eisenberg also acted in the play, which was directed by Kip Fagan. His other playwrighting credits include The Revisionist, The Spoils, and Happy Talk. Stage acting credits include Summer and Smoke (1996), The Gathering (1999), Orphans (2005), Scarcity (2007), The Final Interrogation of Ceausescu's Dog (2015), A Little Part of All of Us (2015), The Blizzard (2016), Oh, Hello (2016), The Peopel Speak (2017), Shoshana and Her Lovers (2017), as well as The 24-Hour Plays on Broadway.