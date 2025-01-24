Jeremy O. Harris to Present New Play First Look at Works & Process and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process and Williamstown Theatre Festival in partnership with Potash Hill, MASS MoCA and Guggenheim New York present two first looks of Jeremy O. Harris's New Play, culminating a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Potash Hill. The first is on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8 pm in Club B10 at MASS MoCA, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247. The second is on Sunday February 9, 2025 at 7 pm in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at Guggenheim New York, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128 at 7pm. Tickets start at $15 (MASS MoCA) and $25 (Guggenheim New York) and can be purchased at the venue links below.

Go behind the scenes of celebrated writer, producer, and actor Jeremy O. Harris's new play prior to its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Recently announced as the inaugural creative director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival's Creative Collective, Harris will share his creative process. Excerpts will also be performed as the culmination of a one-week workshop that is part of the production's Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Potash Hill.

Williamstown Theatre Festival

Jeremy O. Harris's New Play First Look

Co-presented by Potash Hill and Works & Process

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8pm at MASS MoCA

https://massmoca.org/event/wtf-jeremy-o-harris/﻿

Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 7pm at Guggenheim New York

https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-jeremy-o-harris