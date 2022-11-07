Jeremy Kushnier To Release Holiday Album NEVER EAT YELLOW SNOW (AND OTHER HOLIDAY LESSONS)

Jeremy Kushnier will release his first holiday album November 25th entitled "Never Eat Yellow Snow (and other holiday lessons)". Know for his broadway roles as Ren in Footloose and Roger in Rent, Kushnier leans on his rock and roll vocals to deliver this nine song album. Produced by August Erksmoen, Brian Crook and Michael Suprenant, the album features songs like Jingle Bells and Oh Come All Ye Faithful but all with a rock heart. Along with the some well known classics Jeremy's album introduces us to a brand new song, never before recorded, titled "This Christmas Day" written and produced by Brian Crook.

Having performed on Broadway for over twenty years and singing with greats like Barry Manilow and Elton John and Pete Townsend and releasing two albums of his own, Jeremy's incredible voice stands out among his peers. Along with his previous releases Jeremy's new album will be available on Spotify, iTunes and all other streaming sites as of Black Friday.

To find out more about Jeremy and his music visit www.JeremyKushnier.com