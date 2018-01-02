Jeremy Kushnier, Jessica Phillips & Denny Dillon To Star In ABSENT MIND Film

Jeremy Kushnier (Nurse Jackie, Broadway's "Footloose", "RENT"), Jessica Phillips (Law & Order SVU, Broadway's "Next to Normal") & Denny Dillon (SNL, Saturday Night Fever, United 93) will star in "Absent Mind", a film written and directed by Emilie Khair.

The film is being produced by Laury Christensen, Ashley Kate Adams ('La Cage Aux Folles") of AKA Studio Productions & SkyBridge Mediaworks.

The film follows Myrtle (Dillon) who lives with her son, John (Kushnier), and daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Phillips) who is growing more and more absent-minded by the day. As Myrtle's actions become more inexplicable, John and Kim struggle to diagnose the severity of her condition. They wonder if Myrtle is merely retaliating against their voiced suspicions or if she is not aware of her behavior. Myrtle's final act could be the clincher.

The screenplay of "Absent Mind" has already won several awards including the Best First Time Screen Writer Award 2017 for the Los Angeles Film Awards, Top Shorts Film Festival - Best Drama Screenplay 2017, and it was a Semi-Finalist of the 2017 Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival.

"Absent Mind" will film on location in Louisville, Kentucky with casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting ("Gettin' the Band Back Together" ).





