Jeremy Jordan's Role on SUPERGIRL Becomes Recurring in Season Four

TVLine has reported that Jeremy Jordan's character on Supergirl, Winn, who has been a series regular on the CW drama since its premiere, will now have be of recurring status in the fourth season.

"We love Jeremy, and even though he's [not going to be around full-time], we're not saying goodbye to Winn at all," said executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller to TVLine. "We're already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up."

In addition to this news, Jesse Rath is being promoted to series regular in the upcoming season.

Season four of Supergirl premieres this fall.

