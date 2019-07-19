Jeremy Jordan Will Return to SUPERGIRL in Season Five

Jeremy Jordan fans, rejoice! The actor is reported to return to The CW's series Supergirl for season five, according to EW.com.

Jordan exited the series during the third season, but now he will make his return as Winn Schott, Kara's (Melissa Benoist) BFF and resident tech expert. He will appear in three episodes in the second half of the fifth season.

Showrunner Robert Rovner told EW earlier this year that they are looking to bring Jordan back.

"We love Jeremy Jordan, we love Winn," Rovner said. "It looks like, in terms of our storytelling, something we'd like to do at the beginning of next season as opposed to this season. We have a lot of stories that coincided with his availability at the end of the play. We don't want to short shrift Jeremy or the character. So, we think it's something that's better served in season 5."

Supergirl season 5 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Read more on EW.com.

Supergirl is is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. The series stars Melissa Benoist in the title role. Supergirl is a superheroine coustin to Superman and one of the last surviving Kryptonians. The series is the third series set in the Arrowverse.

The series was officially picked up on May 6, 2015, after receiving a series commitment in September 2014, and received a full season order on November 30, 2015. The first season aired on CBS, and from the second season on, the series has aired on The CW.





