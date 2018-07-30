Jeremy Jordan, Sierra Boggess, Stephanie J. Block, Liz Callaway, Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley Join Seth Rudetsky for Provincetown's Broadway Series In August

Six of Broadway's most sought-after stars will join Mark Cortale's "Broadway @ The Art House" and "Broadway @ Town Hall" concert series in Provincetown in August.

Sierra Boggess, Broadway's original Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" and a frequent Christine Daaé in "Phantom of the Opera" and its sequel "Love Never Dies," makes her series debut August 4 & 5; Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for "Baby" and also a star of "Cats" and "Miss Saigon" on Broadway as well as the singing voice in many of Disney's animated films including as Princess Jasmine in two of the "Aladdin" series of films, debuts in the series on August 12; Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award nominee for "Newsies" on Broadway and star of The CW's "Supergirl" makes his Town Hall series debut on August 13; Emily Skinner, Tony nominee for "Side Show" and star of Broadway's "Billy Elliot" and "The Full Monty", performs on August 19; Stephanie J. Block, recently announced to play the title role in the upcoming Broadway musical "The Cher Show" and two time Tony nominee for "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" and "Falsettos," makes her series debut on August 21 & 22; Alice Ripley, winner of the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for "Next to Normal," and Tony nominee for "Side Show" makes her Provincetown return with an all new show entitled "Ripley Prescription: Songs To Heal A Soul" on September 1 and 2.

Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, who the New York Times called "The Mayor of Broadway," joins each performance as pianist and host. The format of the concerts will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the stars' stellar Broadway careers. These are spontaneous evenings of show-stopping songs and hilarity not to be missed. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

This summer's Broadway @ The Art House series will also feature Marilyn Maye, living legend cabaret singer and perennial Art House favorite returns from August 24 - 27, with Billy Stritch at the piano; "Midnight at the Never Get" a hit new musical at the Provincetown Inn last summer making its Art House debut September 6 - 8; and, the anticipated P-Town debut of a new show by Kathy Najimy called "Lift Up Your Skirt." Najimy, the star of "Hocus Pocus," the "Sister Act" films and voice of Peggy Hill on "King of the Hill," will perform on September 9. Down Commercial Street, the Broadway @ Town Hall series will climax with RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 winner Bob The Drag Queen who returns by popular demand on September 2.

Sierra Boggess was last seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical "School Of Rock." Other Broadway credits include "It Shoulda Been You," two separate engagements of the Broadway production of "The Phantom of the Opera" (the first for the show's 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of "Master Class" opposite Tyne Daly, and "The Little Mermaid." London theater credits include "Les Misérables," the 25th-anniversary concerts of "The Phantom of the Opera" at Royal Albert Hall and "Love Never Dies" for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award nomination. Other New York Theater credits include "The Secret Garden" at the Lincoln Center opposite Ben Platt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Ramin Karimloo; the one-night-only concert of "Guys & Dolls" at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," and "Music in the Air" for City Center's Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of "The Phantom of the Opera." Her recordings include "School Of Rock," "It Shoulda Been You," the 25th-anniversary concert of The "Phantom of the Opera," the symphonic recording of "Love Never Dies," "The Little Mermaid," and Andrew Lippa's "A Little Princess." Concert appearances include the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall. Sierra has toured all over the world across Australia, Japan, Paris, and London with her concert show, which has been preserved live and released on CD, "Awakening: Live at 54 Below."

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along," received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in "Baby," and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in "Cats." She has also starred in the original casts of "Miss Saigon," "The Three Musketeers," and "The Look of Love." Off-Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in "The Spitfire Grill," and also appeared in "Brownstone," "No Way to Treat a Lady," "Marry Me a Little," and "Godspell." Other New York appearances include the legendary "Follies" in Concert at Lincoln Center, "A Stephen Sondheim Evening," "Fiorello!" at Encores!, and "Hair" in Concert. Liz has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. The award-winning "Sibling Revelry" (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at The Donmar Warehouse in London. "Boom!," a celebration of the music of the 60's and 70's, also created with her sister was recorded live at Birdland and has toured the country. She had the pleasure of singing "Chances Are" with singing legend Johnny Mathis, co-starred with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein's in New York and joined Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder at Hal David's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. For the younger audience, Liz sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's "Aladdin and the King of Thieves" and "The Return of Jofor." Her work includes the singing voice of the title character in "The Swan Princess," "Lion King 2: Simba's Pride," "Beauty and the Beast " and other children's favorites. Her Emmy Award win was for hosting the children's program "Ready to Go" on CBS.

Jeremy Jordan first appeared on Broadway in the musical "Rock of Ages." He then won the starring role of Tony in Broadway's revival of "West Side Story" followed by the initial production of "Bonnie & Clyde" in Sarasota, Florida, starring opposite Laura Osnes. This was followed by his first feature film, "Joyful Noise," opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. In the fall of 2011, Jeremy was cast as Jack Kelly in Disney's world premiere production of "Newsies" at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. He played Jack at night, and during the day rehearsed the Broadway production of "Bonnie & Clyde," after which he returned to "Newsies" to star in its new run on Broadway, which earned him critical raves and a Tony nomination as Best Actor in a Musical for this star-making role - and a Grammy nomination for the "Newsies" cast album. While starring in "Newsies" on Broadway at night, he appeared regularly on NBC's hit series "Smash." Jeremy also starred in the film adaptation of "The Last 5 Years," opposite Oscar and Tony nominee, Anna Kendrick, from the cult musical from Jason Robert Brown. He has starred as real life "Peter Pan" writer J.M. Barrie in the stage musical version of "Finding Neverland," directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus at Boston's legendary A.R.T. theatre. Jeremy reprised his role as Jack Kelly in Disney's live filmed stage production of "Newsies" which opened in movie theaters this past year. He appears as the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's new animated series, "Tangled," based on the 2010 hit movie. Currently, Jeremy stars in The CW drama "Supergirl" opposite Melissa Benoist.

Emily Skinner is celebrated as one of Broadway's most engaging performers. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his new show "Prince of Broadway" at Manhattan Theatre Club. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Groups much-lauded production of "Picnic," where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. She also had the pleasure recently of workshopping the new musical "SCKBSTD" by the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Bruce Hornsby and creating the role of Monique McCandless in the Stephen / King John Mellencamp musical "The Ghost Brothers of Darkland County" at the ALLIANCE THEATRE and on a multi-city national tour. Another recent highlight came when Dame Julie Andrews selected Emily to star in the musical based on her children's book "The Great American Mousical," which premiered at Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre. She appeared previously on Broadway in "Billy Elliot." Handpicked by Oscar-winning director Stephen Daldry, she had the honor of being the very first American selected to play the role of Billy's dance teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson, for which she received a Broadway World Award. Emily was nominated for a Tony Award (along with Alice Ripley) and received a Drama League Award for her performance as Daisy Hilton in the brilliant but short-lived "Side Show." Her other original Broadway credits include "Jekyll & Hyde," "James Joyce's The Dead" (opposite Christopher Walken), "The Full Monty," "Dinner at Eight," and The Actors Fund productions of "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and "Dreamgirls."

Stephanie J. Block is one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies, and was just tapped to play the title role in the upcoming musical "The Cher Show." She recently starred in the New York Revival of "Falsettos" for which she received a Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Stephanie has also starred on Broadway in "Little Miss Sunshine," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" for which she was nominated for a Tony, "Anything Goes," "By The Way," "Meet Vera Stark," "9 To 5: The Musical," "Wicked," "The Pirate Queen," and "The Boy from Oz." She starred in the First National Touring Company of "Wicked" as Elphaba for which she won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress and Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Her Television Credits include "Rise," "Orange Is The New Black," "Homeland," and "Madam Secretary." Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of "The Boy From Oz," "The Pirate Queen," "9 To 5: The Musical" (Grammy Nomination), and her own album, "This Place I Know."

Marilyn Maye has been dubbed "the greatest white female singer in the world" by Ella Fitzgerald. Her more than 100 engagements in the last ten years in New York include: sold-out multiple-nights at the Metropolitan Room, Birdland, five two-week runs at Feinstein's at The Loews Regency Hotel, New York's Town Hall, and the 92nd Street Y Theater. Of her May 2016 ten-day run at Feinstein's 54 Below, her sixth appearance at the venue and just after her 88th birthday, Stephen Holden of the New York Times raved that her performance of Sondheim's "I'm Still Here" was "the thrilling finale of the most detailed autobiographical show I've seen her give." Previously, Stephen Holden of the New York Times wrote of her March 2013 shows at 54 Below that "Ms. Maye may be turning 85 in April, but she has more voice and stamina than most singers half her age. Wearing a glittering red dress, she could have been Mame, Dolly or any larger-than-life supergal from the Jerry Herman songbook to which she brings more vitality than any other contemporary performer." Grammy-nominated Marilyn Maye has been called "A National Treasure," by the Houston Chronicle, performed on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson more than any other singer at 76 appearances, was named an Official Jazz Legend by the American Jazz Museum, and even had her recording of Lerner and Lowe's "Too Late Now" enshrined as one of The Smithsonian's Best Performers of the Best Compositions of the 20th Century. She is the winner of the coveted Jazz Heritage Award, the 2008 and 2009 Nightlife Critics Award, the BackStage Bistro "Lifetime Achievement Award," and the MAC "Celebrity of the Year" award for the fourth year in a row: 2009, 2010, 2011, and again in 2012. In addition to her record-setting Tonight Show appearances, other television appearances include Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Dick Cavett, Hollywood Palace, and many others.

Alice Ripley received the Tony Award and Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress in a Musical for "Next to Normal," as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. She was most recently seen in the Broadway musical "American Psycho" and also starred in the original Broadway casts of "Side Show," "The Rocky Horror Show," "James Joyce's The Dead," "Sunset Boulevard," and "The Who's Tommy." She also appeared on Broadway and on National tour in "Les Misérables," and in Off-Broadway and regional theatre productions of "Next to Normal," "Five Flights," "James Joyce's The Dead," "The Vagina Monologues," "Tell Me on a Sunday," "Shakespeare in Hollywood," and "Company." Her recordings include Next to Normal, Little Fish, Skinner/Ripley: Raw at Town Hall, Sondheim: The Stephen Sondheim Album, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, The Rocky Horror Show, The Stephen Schwartz Album, Duets, Unsuspecting Hearts, Side Show, and The Who's Tommy. With her band RIPLEY, Alice has written and produced the albums Everything's Fine (2001, Sh-K-Boom Records), Ripley EP (2003), and Outtasite (2006).

Bob The Drag Queen has been a well-known New York City comedian and drag performer for over eight years, and has been touring the world since her crowning moment in 2016 on RuPaul's Drag Race season 8. Prior to appearing on Drag Race, she won the title of Best New Comedian in 2014 "at some other Broadway adjacent neighborhood comedy club." Bob has been seen in the HBO series High Maintenance, Words - a Documentary, and the independent film, Cherry Pop. In July 2017, Bob's stand-up special, Bob The Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman, made its debut on the Logo network. Bob is currently working on a stand-up documentary titled, A Queen for the People. Famous people that like Bob include, but are not limited to, are Kathy Najimy, Neil Patrick Harris, Anna Kendrick, Kim Chi, Cynthia Erivo, Bob's Assistant, and 'your aunt that never got married.'

"Midnight At The Never Get" features a book and a sultry score by Mark Sonnenblick fashioned after the American Songbook, and imagines two men who never existed at a time that very much did. Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman have the perfect New York romance. That's swell - but in 1965 it's also against the law. So in the back room of The Never Get, an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar, they put together a show called "Midnight," a queer nightclub act where Arthur writes love songs for Trevor to sing to a man. But as they hurtle towards the end of the decade and tensions in the Village reach a breaking point, the lovers find themselves caught in a relationship they cant control and a movement they don't understand.

Kathy Najimy in "Lift Up Your Skirt" is written by and directed Kathy Najimy and features Brian Nash at the piano. Najimy, the star of the films "Hocus Pocus," the "Sister Act" films, and the voice of Peggy Hill on "King of the Hill," will perform as part of the Broadway @ Town Hall Series. The in-progress play "Lift Up Your Skirt" has been performed in Adelaide Theater Festival, Feinstein's San Francisco, Fire Island, main stage on both the RSVP and Atlantis cruises and at the uptown 2nd Stage off-Broadway theater in NYC. The play is a solo in-progress piece with stories from Kathy's life, in which she shares stories about growing up in lower working class southeast San Diego as a wild fan of Bette Midler's all the way to that unimaginable call to star in a film with Ms. Midler 15 years later; from her involvement as a key player in the LGBT movement in the 70's to a trip to the disco era and the journey to her feminism; and stories of a visit to her parents homeland in Beirut, and a piece about our cultures misguided quest for the fame=happiness quotient, all rounds-out the 90 minute show.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" and the sequel "The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek" (Random House) as well as three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in "Disaster!" (NY TIMES "critics pick") recently on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). On Inauguration Day 2017, he and James started "Concert For America", a monthly series around the country (including S.F.!) helping 5 non-profits being hurt by the current administration. Stars such as Kelli O'Hara, Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Andy Cohen and more have performed and you can watch the next one streamed live on ConcertsForAmerica.com.

Mark Cortale (Artist Manager & Producer) is the Producing Artistic Director at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway this past September at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky which raised over $280,000 in one night. He also launched the Broadway @ concert series in 2011 at The Art House. The series, featuring creative partner Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, had its seventh season last summer and guest artists included Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Beth Malone, Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theatre and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. Other artists who have participated include Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams and Gavin Creel. Mark also produced the feature film "Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads" and the web television series "Seth's Reality". He manages the singing string quartet Well-Strung which he co-founded. Info at markcortalepresents.com.

Beginning this fall, in addition to its many outposts in venues across the U.S. and on London's West End, the "Broadway @" series comes full circle with the launch of the "Broadway @ Town Hall" series in New York City - kicking-off with two-time Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara - smack dab in the middle of Broadway itself.







