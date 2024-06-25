Jennifer Patten Appointed Executive Director of The Diller-Quaile School of Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jennifer Patten, a passionate educator, administrator, cellist, and dancer based in New York City, has been appointed as the new Executive Director of The Diller-Quaile School of Music, beginning her role on August 12. The appointment was announced by the School's Board of Directors following an extensive search process conducted in partnership with the executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.

Founded in 1920 by trailblazing musicians and educators Angela Diller and Elizabeth Quaile, The Diller-Quaile School of Music (Diller-Quaile) has a rich history of developing innate musicality in each individual and inspiring lifelong participation in music. The School values artistry, musicianship, creativity, collaboration, and commitment, offering comprehensive music instruction, ensemble experiences, and performance opportunities to students of all ages and levels.



"I am thrilled that Jennifer Patten has been appointed Executive Director of Diller-Quaile,” says Kirsten Morgan, who has served as Executive Director since 1998 and will be retiring from the School at the end of the fiscal year. “With Jennifer’s leadership, I am confident that the School will continue to grow and thrive.”



Jennifer brings extensive experience in music education and administration, having most recently served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects at The New School’s College of Performing Arts. In this capacity, she was a member of the Deans Council senior leadership team overseeing Mannes School of Music, School of Drama, and School of Jazz and Contemporary Music. Jennifer collaborated closely with university leadership and faculty to develop innovative coursework, spearheaded unique projects and pilots, and cultivated partnerships with artists and organizations nationally and abroad. Her achievements include establishing Grammy-nominated Sandbox Percussion as Ensemble-in-Residence, launching the Alexis Gregory Vendome Prize piano competition in its new home at the Mannes School of Music, and creating new summer programs such as the Mannes Summer Piano Festival in collaboration with Pavlina Dokovska.

Previously, Jennifer served as Head of the historic Martha Graham School, where she revitalized training and programming, implemented a strategic growth plan, expanded community outreach in the Tri-State area, and secured significant grants and philanthropic support. Her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic ensured continuity through a successful transition to online operations and strategic planning for the school’s return to hybrid and in-person instruction.

Jennifer’s dedication to arts education has been recognized with awards such as the Regional Representative for the Sue Lehmann Award for Excellence in Teaching from Teach for America and District Teacher of the Year by the Rhode Island Department of Education. She has presented her work at educational conferences across New England, emphasizing arts integration and excellence in teaching.

Jennifer holds a B.A. in English and Music from Boston College, an M.M. in Musicology from Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, and an M.A. in Arts Administration from Teachers College, Columbia University.

"I am incredibly honored to join The Diller-Quaile School of Music as its new Executive Director,” says Jennifer Patten. “The School's commitment to nurturing artistic growth and excellence through music education resonates deeply with me. I am eager to collaborate with the talented Faculty, Staff, and Board Members to innovate and expand upon Diller-Quaile’s legacy of inspiring musicality and creativity.”

Guided by a 14-member Board of Directors, the Executive Director leads a team of 70 faculty, 10 full-time staff, and several part-time staff, serving more than 900 students annually through in-person tuition-based programs, 1,200 individuals annually through in-person tuition-free community programs, and reaching over 3,300 individuals annually through online tuition-free community programs. Jennifer will steer the organization’s strategic direction, drive program development and growth, and ensure continued excellence in everything Diller-Quaile does for its students, families, and the community at large.

The Search Committee included representatives from various sectors of the School's community, ensuring a thorough and inclusive candidate search. Members of the committee included: