Jennifer Koh, Simone Dinnerstein & More Set for Bach Concerts at Miller Theatre

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts will present a series of three concerts celebrating the music of J.S. Bach this fall, featuring Jennifer Koh, Geneva Lewis, Brian Isaacs, Jay Campbell and Simone Dinnerstein.

The series will begin September 24 with Grammy Award-winning violinist Jennifer Koh performing Bach's complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin in a single evening. The program will run approximately three hours, including a 30-minute intermission.

On October 8, violinist Geneva Lewis, violist Brian Isaacs and cellist Jay Campbell will perform Dmitri Sitkovetsky's string trio arrangement of Bach's Goldberg Variations.

The series will conclude November 5 with pianist Simone Dinnerstein's Solo Dialogues: Bach Inventions and Sinfonias. The program pairs Bach's Fifteen Inventions and Fifteen Sinfonias with music by jazz pianists Brad Mehldau and Keith Jarrett, both of whom have been influenced by Bach. The concert will include the New York premiere of Mehldau's Suite for Piano.

Jennifer Koh: Bach Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin

Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

Jennifer Koh will perform all six of Bach's Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin in a single program.

The program includes Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001; Partita No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1002; Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 1003; Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004; Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005; and Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006.

Koh is a Grammy Award-winning violinist whose projects have included Alone Together, Bach and Beyond, Bridge to Beethoven and The American Concerto. She was named Musical America's 2016 Instrumentalist of the Year and has received an Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Goldberg Variations for String Trio

Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Geneva Lewis, Brian Isaacs and Jay Campbell will perform Dmitri Sitkovetsky's 1985 string trio arrangement of Bach's Goldberg Variations, BWV 988.

Lewis is a recipient of a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and was a BBC New Generation Artist from 2022-24. Isaacs was a First Prize laureate at the 2025 Concours de Genève and previously performed as a member of the Karajan-Akademie of the Berliner Philharmoniker. Campbell is a two-time Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and a member of the JACK Quartet.

Simone Dinnerstein: Solo Dialogues

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Simone Dinnerstein will perform Solo Dialogues: Bach Inventions and Sinfonias, exploring connections between Bach and jazz pianists Brad Mehldau and Keith Jarrett.

The program features Bach's Fifteen Inventions, BWV 772-786; the New York premiere of Mehldau's Suite for Piano; Bach's Fifteen Sinfonias, BWV 787-801; and Jarrett's Encore from Tokyo, transcribed by Uwe Karcher.

Dinnerstein first gained widespread attention with her self-produced 2007 recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations. Her career has included performances with the New York Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra and Montreal Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearances at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Berlin Philharmonie and Sydney Opera House.

All three concerts will take place at Miller Theatre, located at 2960 Broadway at 116th Street in New York City. Tickets begin at $30, with student tickets beginning at $10 with valid identification.



Photo Credit: (L to R): Jay Campbell by Rob Davidson;

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