Jennifer Grey to Star In and Executive Produce New Dance Movie

Jennifer Grey is set to star in and executive produce a new dance movie at Lionsgate. According to Deadline, the film, which is set in the 1990s, could potentially be a new Dirty Dancing movie. Sources haven't confirmed or denied the possibility.

Grey starred as Baby opposite the late Patrick Swayze, who played her Catskills resort dance instructor, Johnny Castle, in the 1987 film. Lionsgate holds distribution rights to the Dirty Dancing films. The original Dirty Dancing made $218 million at the global box office and received an Oscar and Golden Globe win for the original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Frank Previte, John DeNicola and Donald Markowitz.

In 2004, Lionsgate made the sequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, starring Diego Luna, January Jones, John Slattery and Sela Ward

The new untitled dance film is led by Megamix's Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, with a screenplay by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

