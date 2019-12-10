Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen and More Announced in Full Casting of BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE

The New Group announces full casting for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, with Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez and Michael Zegen joining, as previously announced, Duncan Sheik, in this world premiere production. Arriving as part of The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season, this production features Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Additional Lyrics by Amanda Green and Choreography by Kelly Devine. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 15 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want, Clive) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Directed by Scott Elliott for The New Group, this world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features choreography by Kelly Devine.

Based on the Columbia Pictures motion picture directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob) and Michael Zegen (Ted), along with Duncan Sheik.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Jessica Paz. Music Coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Music Director is Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

The New Group's 25th Anniversary season commenced in Fall 2019 with Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt (through December 22 at The Daryl Roth Theatre). The company is currently represented Off-Broadway by the world premiere of Donja R. Love's one in two, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center). Following this production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, the company's season concludes with the world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw from the Chekhov, directed by Scott Elliott (Spring 2020, casting to be announced, at The Pershing Square Signature Center).

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director), celebrating its 25th Anniversary in the 2019/20 Season, is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. While constantly evolving, the company strives to maintain an ensemble approach to all its work and an articulated style of emotional immediacy in its acting and productions. In this way, the company seeks a theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly "now," a true forum for the present culture. Founded in 1995, The New Group was born of Artistic Director Scott Elliott's desire to develop a place for artists to experiment, take risks and learn from each other without the pressures of commercial theater. Notable productions include Ecstasy; This is Our Youth; Aunt Dan and Lemon; Hurlyburly; Abigail's Party; Rafta, Rafta...; The Starry Messenger; A Lie of the Mind; Blood From a Stone; Marie and Bruce; Things We Want; Burning; The Jacksonian; Sticks and Bones; The Spoils; Steve; Buried Child; The Kid; Avenue Q (2004 Tony Award for Best Musical); Sweet Charity; Jerry Springer-The Opera; Evening at the Talk House; Good for Otto; The True. In 2016/17 the company's productions of Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils and Sam Shepard's Buried Child had productions at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End. The New Group has received nearly 150 awards and nominations for excellence. In addition, the organization's New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group is also committed to theater education programs that provide opportunities for middle school, high school, college and adult students. TheNewGroup.org

Through a number of initiatives, The New Group is committed to expanding access to productions in the company's 2019/20 season. For Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice there will be an Open Caption Performance on February 22 at 2:00pm and an Audio Described Performance on February 23 at 2:00pm. For more information about accessible performances visit TheNewGroup.org/Accessibility.

