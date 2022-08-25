Jennie Harney-Fleming to Take Over as Angelica Schuyler in HAMILTON on Broadway in September

Jennie Harney-Fleming will be taking over the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway beginning September 13th. She will be replacing current Angelica, Mandy Gonzalez. Harney-Fleming has starred in the Broadway production and national tour productions of Hamilton, taking on the roles of Maria Reynolds, Peggy Schuyler, Angelica Schuyler, and Eliza Hamilton.

She shared on Instagram:

I am so excited to announce that, beginning September 13th 2022, I will be taking over the role of Angelica Schuyler @hamiltonmusical on Broadway! I am thrilled to have had the unique experience of playing all three Schuyler sisters over the past 5 years, and to be stepping full time into the role of Angelica on Broadway. As a wife and mother of two young children, I'm filled with gratitude that I can continue performing this dynamic character for audiences from all over the world. And as an artist, I hope to inspire other parents, and those aspiring, to both chase their dreams and build their family!

Thank you @hamiltonmusical for this amazing opportunity. Thank you @mandy.gonzalez for your friendship and leadership over the years! Thank so much to all my family and friends for your constant love and support. I pray I make all of you proud. Photo: @joshlehrerphotography #anjennieca

See the post below!