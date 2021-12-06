Jenn Colella and Ethan Slater to Teach December Masterclasses

Jenn Colella and Ethan Slater are teaching virtual masterclasses for BroadwayWorld's Stage Door this month! Don't miss your chance to learn from some of Broadway's best.

Reserve your spot today - a limited number of students are able to participate in each class. Students will get the opportunity to perform for their instructor, get personalized feedback on their piece, and to try out their song another time following critiques. Improve your performance and get the advantage at your next audition with feedback from working Broadway professionals!

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with the instructor but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A.

December 7 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Jenn's class

Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She also reprised the role in the Apple TV+ recording of the show.

She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.

December 13 at 5pm ET

Reserve a spot in Ethan's class

Ethan Slater is an American actor, singer, writer, and composer best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical category.

Other credits include the World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York". Ethan is a Vassar graduate and member of OYL. More at EthanSlater.com.