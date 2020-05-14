Jen Kirkman, Josh Gondelman, Myq Kaplan To Appear On ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST

Three great comedians: Jen Kirkman, Josh Gondelman, and Myq Kaplan are scheduled to appear on Ask A Political Scientist - the livestreaming show hosted by Andrea Jones-Rooy that unpacks political issues and current events using political science and comedy!



Thursday May 14

Political Scientist guest: Jenna Bednar, Ph.D., (University of Michigan & Santa Fe Institute)Comedian guest: Myq Kaplan

Topic: Federalism, states; rights, and states' responsibilities

Thursday May 21

Political Scientist guest: Seth Masket, Ph.D., (University of Denver)

Comedian guest: Josh Gondelman

Topic: Learning from failure: The Democratic Party since 2016

Ask a Political Scientist is a weekly live-streaming show featuring guests from the political science and comedy worlds. Comedian and Political Science Professor Andrea Jones-Rooy PhD, host of the popular NYC live political analysis and comedy show Political Circus has brought her comedy and commentary online for the foreseeable future with Ask a Political Scientist. Jones-Rooy and guests discuss a different topic each week and answer questions submitted by viewers.

Ask a Political Scientist can be found on NYC venue Caveat's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3b57CBtNx-cXPRdldkst7g. New episodes live-stream for free on Thursdays at 7PM Eastern Time (you can watch past episodes there too!). A donation link can be found at the link above. Proceeds go to Caveat, its employees, and a charity selected by the guest comedian!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You