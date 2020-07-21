Jelani Alladin, Laura Benanti, Daniel J. Watts & More Will Star in STICK FLY Reading on Plays in the House
On Saturday, August 1, Stars in the House's Plays In The House series will take on STICK FLY, by Lydia R. Diamond. The reading will star Jelani Alladin, Laura Benanti, Crystal Monee Hall, Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Daniel J. Watts and Renika Williams.
The play, which featured music by Alicia Keys, played for 93 performances at the Cort Theatre in 2011. Directed by Kenny Leon, it starred Dulé Hill, Mekhi Phifer, Condola Rashad, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Tracie Thoms.
The show takes place at the LeVay Home, in Martha's Vineyard, Not Oak Bluffs, as it is a point of contention where the family resides. The family was the first black family on the island, and the show deals with race, class, and gender politics.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
