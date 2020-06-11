Jeffrey Grode Releases BROTHERS OF THE MULTIVERSE Sci-fi Series
Jeffrey Grode is pleased to announce his young adult sci-fi series. Join the wild ride through a multiverse of parallel worlds.
SLIDEWAYS
A Brothers of the Multiverse Novel, Book 1
ISBN: 978-1977984951
ASIN: B07CRLDVW4
Pages: 488
Genre: Science Fiction
An eventful and immersive interdimensional romp.-Kirkus Reviews
SLIPTIME
A Brothers of the Multiverse Novel, Book 2
ISBN: 978-1718609440
ASIN: B07K29ZP66
Pages: 303
Genre: Science Fiction
A teenager, his grandfather, and a resurrected robot, slip the bonds of time to save the world.
LUNAR TIDE
A Brothers of the Multiverse Novel, Book 3
ISBN: 978-1082730108
ASIN: B07Z8J4C1X
Pages: 415
Genre: Science Fiction
A mysterious seer, Mélange, sends seventeen-year-old Flora a telepathic warning-beware the Techno-Mage.
All three books are available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Jeff Grode grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania, currently resides on Maryland's Eastern Shore, and knows his way around a kayak, horses, and a good story. A lifelong fan of reading science fiction, fantasy, and spy novels, he found a love for creative writing.
Science fiction is the backdrop for his stories, and he focuses upon the interaction and inherent conflict between friends, family, and foes in a world undergoing fast technological change.
