Jeffrey Grode Releases BROTHERS OF THE MULTIVERSE Sci-fi Series

Jeffrey Grode is pleased to announce his young adult sci-fi series. Join the wild ride through a multiverse of parallel worlds.

SLIDEWAYS



A Brothers of the Multiverse Novel, Book 1

ISBN: 978-1977984951

ASIN: B07CRLDVW4

Pages: 488

Genre: Science Fiction

An eventful and immersive interdimensional romp.-Kirkus Reviews

SLIPTIME



A Brothers of the Multiverse Novel, Book 2

ISBN: 978-1718609440

ASIN: B07K29ZP66

Pages: 303

Genre: Science Fiction

A teenager, his grandfather, and a resurrected robot, slip the bonds of time to save the world.

LUNAR TIDE

A Brothers of the Multiverse Novel, Book 3

ISBN: 978-1082730108

ASIN: B07Z8J4C1X

Pages: 415

Genre: Science Fiction

A mysterious seer, Mélange, sends seventeen-year-old Flora a telepathic warning-beware the Techno-Mage.

All three books are available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Jeff Grode grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania, currently resides on Maryland's Eastern Shore, and knows his way around a kayak, horses, and a good story. A lifelong fan of reading science fiction, fantasy, and spy novels, he found a love for creative writing.

Science fiction is the backdrop for his stories, and he focuses upon the interaction and inherent conflict between friends, family, and foes in a world undergoing fast technological change.

