Jeff Goodman To Host Special Radio And Podcast Episodes Honoring LGBTQ Rights Movement

Halstead, one of the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that one of its leading agents, Jeff Goodman, will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement on his Rediscovering New York radio show and podcast.

"I am thrilled to be hosting three special episodes of my program to honor Stonewall 50 and World Pride," said Goodman. "LGBTQ rights have always been extremely important to me and I look forward to discussing topics critical to the movement with my influential guests, while at the same time integrating the history of some New York neighborhoods where LGBTQ people have lived, and thrived, for more than 50 years, even before Stonewall."

Following up on his award-winning six-year program of bringing New York's great neighborhoods to life through his Rediscovering New York walking tour series, Goodman expanded his programming in 2019 with a radio show and podcast, also called Rediscovering New York. The show is mostly about New York neighborhoods, their history and what makes them special. Occasionally Goodman hosts non-neighborhood-specific shows, such as ones on topics related to President's Day, St. Patrick's Day and Women's History Month.

The three shows/podcasts will focus on:

June 11th: The general history of the LGBTQ community in New York presented by Michael Venturiello of Christopher Street Tours, and an interview with Michael Levine, a longtime New York resident who was at the Stonewall Inn the night of the famous raid and who has been an active member of the LGBTQ community in New York for more than 50 years.

June 18th: Goodman will present his more traditional neighborhood format. This episode will be about SOHO. Guests will be Joyce Gold of Joyce Gold History Tours, and Charles Leslie, longtime SOHO resident and one of the founders of the Leslie Lohman Museum, the world's preeminent museum of LGBTQ art.

June 25th: Goodman will round out his Stonewall programming with a show dedicated to the history of the Lesbian Rights movement in New York and the experience of Lesbian and Bisexual Women in New York since Stonewall. His guests will be activist and historian Flavia Rando, coordinator with the Lesbian Herstory Archives, and Karla Jay, longtime activist and educator who was 22 at the time of the Stonewall riots. Also on the show will be poet and artist Fran Winant.

Goodman has been a leader in the LGBTQ community in New York for 35 years. His roles have included: member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Gotham Business Council, New York City's first official Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce; representative to the New York State Lesbian and Gay Lobby (NYSLGL), New York's first LGBTQ rights and lobbying organization, which was instrumental in the passage of the first statewide gay rights bill in the state Legislature; member of the Board of Directors, and President, of the Equality Project, a coalition of shareholders and public pension fund trustees that was instrumental in getting Fortune 100 Companies to add sexual orientation as a protected category to their non-discrimination policies, establishing Domestic Partner benefits (prior to Marriage Equality), and having Gender Identity and Gender Expression added to Fortune 100 Companies' non-discrimination policies; trustee of the Leslie Lohman Museum, the world's leading museum of LGBTQ art; board member of All Out Arts, a not-for-profit dedicated to the support of LGBTQ visual, musical and performance artists, and which produces the annual Fresh Fruit Festival; and Chair of the New York Metro Council for A Wider Bridge, which supports LGBTQ organizations in the State of Israel.

Goodman is a native New Yorker; he grew up in Brooklyn and now resides in Harlem, with his husband.

The Rediscovering New York show is broadcast live on Tuesday nights on www.talkradio.nyc, and is podcasted on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud and Stitcher.





