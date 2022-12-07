Jay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square Casino
The Broadway League has recently voiced its strong opposition to the project.
Jay-Z's Roc Nation has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in the proposal to build a casino in Times Square.
TimeOut has reported that the music mogul's company has added their support for the potential casino would be called Caesars Palace Times Square and would be located at 1515 Broadway, in the same building complex as the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King is currently running on Broadway.
The Caesars Palace Times Square would utilize the Caesars Rewards program. Program members would be able to use their credits on Broadway shows, as well as other entertainment venues, stores, restaurants, hotels, and comedy clubs.
"We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the true crossroads of the world," said JAY-Z said in a statement. "My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State."
The project reportedly hopes to drive tourism back to New York City after the COVID-19 pandemic and provide "billions in tax revenue."
While the casino is still in the bidding stage, The Broadway League has voiced its objection to the project. Read the letter sent to its members voicing their opposition here.
