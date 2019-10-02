Jay Armstrong Johnson Brings I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS to (le) Poisson Rouge
The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead, and no one wants to miss their return! Jay Armstrong Johnson, Emily Cates, and Danny Marin bring 'I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters' back by popular demand after three years of sold out shows.
Expect a bigger, better, and bolder new show with a rockin' band, show-stopping choreography and amazing surprise guests!
Previous guest stars have included Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Andy Mientus (SMASH), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), Major Attaway (Aladdin) and more.
Come dressed in costume and join in on the party! You might even win the costume contest!
The show takes place as (le) Poisson Rouge on October 28. For tickets and more information, click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
THE WRONG MAN Star Joshua Henry Confiscates Phone Mid-Performance
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
THE WRONG MAN Star Joshua Henry Confiscates Phone Mid-Performance
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)