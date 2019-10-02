Jay Armstrong Johnson Brings I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS to (le) Poisson Rouge

The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead, and no one wants to miss their return! Jay Armstrong Johnson, Emily Cates, and Danny Marin bring 'I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters' back by popular demand after three years of sold out shows.

Expect a bigger, better, and bolder new show with a rockin' band, show-stopping choreography and amazing surprise guests!

Previous guest stars have included Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Andy Mientus (SMASH), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), Major Attaway (Aladdin) and more.

Come dressed in costume and join in on the party! You might even win the costume contest!

The show takes place as (le) Poisson Rouge on October 28. For tickets and more information, click here.





