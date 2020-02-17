Jason Robert Brown on Netflix's 13 Casting Process: 'The Movie Will Be Different Than The Show'

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix, and submissions are currently being accepted for the role of Archie, as well as male and female teenagers.

Now, Brown is opening up about the casting process in his latest blog entry. He writes:

1) We are looking for the most diverse and inclusive cast possible. So, for example, even though the casting website only allows you to choose "male role" and "female role," the instructions for both are the same, and so if you are a non-binary or gender-non-conforming teen, you are still welcome and strongly encouraged to submit your materials! If you are of any ethnicity, cultural background, religious affiliation, no matter your size or shape, we are looking for you ... IF you are an amazingly talented actor, singer and/or dancer. That is the single requirement. You just have to be amazing. Which you are.

2) Sometimes these nationwide casting searches are just publicity things and it turns out that a whole bunch of TV and movie stars were already cast and no one really had any intention of putting some unknown in the lead. THAT IS NOT THE CASE HERE. We have not cast anyone. Not a single human being or pet has been offered a part so far. This is truly an open casting call. We are looking for you. It is true. I promise. Send in your submissions. We will never find you if you don't tell us where to look. (And incidentally, "nationwide" MEANS "nationwide." If you're in Alaska or Ohio, you're just as eligible as the kids in LA and NY. Do. It.)

3) If you know the show because you did it at camp or school or with your youth group, you may think you know whether you're "right" for the movie. You might say to yourself, "I could never get into the movie because I don't fit any of those parts that were in the show." Here's what I have to say: The Movie Will Be Different Than The Show. You don't know what we need because, I swear, we don't know what we need yet. But I suspect that what we need is YOU. So submit a recording so we can meet you and find out.

Click here to read his full entry.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.

