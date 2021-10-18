Jann Klose Will Perform BECOMING AMERICAN Concert at Rockwood Music Hall Next Week

Jann Klose and his 5-piece band will perform his first concert as an American citizen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 on Tuesday, October 26, at 7 PM.

Also featured on the bill is Americana singer-songwriter Kris Gruen.

Tickets ($25.72 including service fees) are available at https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Jann-KloseKrisGruen/445621?afflky=RockwoodMusicHall.

The show will feature brand new songs, including "Sugar My," "Flesh & Blood," "All The Way Down," and "Surrender" all co-written with hit songwriter Alex Forbes (Taylor Dayne, Nile Rodgers, South African artist Elvis Blue). Jann's 7th studio album is slated for an early 2022 release.

Favorites from Jann's prior releases will also be represented in the set, including songs from his most recent album, IN TANDEM, released on South Africa's legendary Gallo Records/Sheer Sound. IN TANDEM broke the Top 20 in South Africa. It features duets with a wide range of stars from three continents, including singers Karen Zoid (coach on The Voice SA) and Annie Haslam of Renaissance.

Jann's two recent singles, "Love You the Most" (from the soundtrack of the Amazon movie "Married Young") and "Pilot Light" have become YouTube hits with streams in the millions. "Love You The Most" peaked at #49 on the Mediabase Top 40 radio charts in the US and a Spanish language version, "Te Amaré Más" was released earlier this year. Jann provided the vocal performances of Tim Buckley in the film, "Greetings from Tim Buckley" (Universal), and recorded a duet with Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway on her latest album, "Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas."

Born in Mannheim, Germany and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, Johannesburg, South Africa and Hamburg, Germany Jann first arrived in the United States as an AFS exchange student in Cleveland, Ohio. He fell in love with American music, film and TV and pursued a career in the arts through classical voice study and as an actor/singer in Broadway shows "Jekyll & Hyde", "The Who's Tommy" and "Jesus Christ Superstar" before launching his career as a singer/songwriter. During the Pandemic, he wrote and recorded a new album and launched a podcast, "Making Sound with Jann Klose" on Apple. He focused on taking the final steps in the naturalization process in recent months and will be sworn in on October 22nd, 2021 at City Hall, New York.