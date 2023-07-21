Jane Krakowski To Host A TECTONIC CABARET On October 2, 2023

Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski is set to host Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall (235 W 46th Street).

Directed by Timothy Koch, A Tectonic Cabaret will feature an all-star cast of Broadway's best who will take to the stage to perform a variety of popular musical selections. Full cast to be announced shortly. Tickets are now on sale.



“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the fabulous and incredibly talented Jane Krakowski as the host for A Tectonic Cabaret, our highly anticipated annual event, this October,” said Moisés Kaufman, Founding Artistic Director of Tectonic Theater Project. “Since its inception in 2019, this event has become a true celebration of joy and artistry. Last year's gala, which was hosted by the incomparable Billy Porter and featured a memorable appearance by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, was a resounding success, and we are excited to surpass it this year with another evening of exquisite food, delightful drinks, and stellar performances from the Tectonic family and beyond.”

Tickets for the star-studded evening start at $250 and are available online at Click Here. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Tectonic Theater Project's development of new works and education through the Moment Work Institute.

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries, just completed a critically acclaimed run at Shakespeare Theatre Company and is set to play New York Theatre Workshop this spring.

Jane Krakowski is an award-winning triple threat actress most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning “30 Rock.” She was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She can currently be seen as Bobbie Flanagan in Apple's musical series "Schmicago,” the second season of “Schmigadoon!” which premiered in April. She is the host of Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of FOX's reboot of the classic game show “Name That Tune.” Other iconic television performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the multi-Award-winning “Ally McBeal,” her Critics' Choice winning, Emmy nominated Jacqueline White in Netflix's “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Mrs. Dickinson in Apple's hit series “Dickinson,” Miss Shields in FOX's A Christmas Story LIVE film as well as guest stars on “Modern Family,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “The Simpsons,” “American Dad,” “Drunk History,” “Younger” and even “Sesame Street.” Jane starred on Broadway in the Roundabout Theater Company's production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony nomination). She earned a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls in London's West End and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees as well as Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl's production of Beauty and the Beast. Krakowski released her solo debut album, “The Laziest Gal in Town,” a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein's at Loews Regency. performed a one- woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at NYC's legendary Town Hall Theater.