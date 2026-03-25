Jamie Lee Curtis-Led MURDER SHE WROTE Movie Lands 2027 Release at Universal

Murder, She Wrote has a date. In 2027, audiences will return to Cabot Cove with the new film based on the murder mystery series, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis as teacher-turned writer/detective Jessica Fletcher.

New reports indicate that Universal will release the movie in theaters on December 22, 2027, just ahead of Christmas. Other theatrical releases that month include Sony's animated film Buds, debuting that same day, and big franchise titles Avengers: Secret Wars and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum on December 17.

As previously announced, Curtis will play the role played by Tony Award-winning Angela Lansbury in the original series. Jason Moore, who also directed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, will direct from a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Amy Pascal and Lord Miller are attached to produce.

Plot details are currently under wraps, but the original series followed Jessica Fletcher as she solved crimes and murders in her hometown of Cabot Cove, Maine, and beyond. The series premiered in 1984 and aired for 12 seasons, spawning four follow-up TV movies as well as a spinoff series, The Law & Harry McGraw. Lansbury earned 12 Emmy nominations for her work in the series.

Back in 2013, NBC announced a series reboot of Murder, She Wrote starring Octavia Spencer. In an interview at the time, Lansbury praised Spencer as an "absolutely wonderful" actress, but disapproved of the series overall. The reboot was ultimately scrapped.

The original series was created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson and William Link and produced by Universal Television.

Angela Lansbury Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo Credit: Disney/Chris Willard