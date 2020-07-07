James Monroe Iglehart to Host BECOMING THE GENIE Virtual Benefit

This Thurday, Aladdin's Tony-winning wish-granter, James Monroe Iglehart, will host a virtual one-man benefit show, Becoming Genie, this Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 PM (EST).

The show will bring fans inside of James' transformation from young Disney fan to full-fledged Disney icon! The concert will benefit two organizations, Katie's Art Project and Ronald McDonald House. Learn more and purchase tickets here!

It's Happening! This Thursday July 9th 530pm EST! Becoming Genie!

In support of @KatiesArtProj & @rmhnewyork. Check the details in the bio.

Were gonna have a ball y'all! #MayAllYourWishesComeTrue #YouAintNeverHadAFriendLikeMe #BecomingGenie pic.twitter.com/tn2II4DHNJ - james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 7, 2020

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, which is currently making its off-Broadway debut.

