James Monroe Iglehart to Host BECOMING THE GENIE Virtual Benefit

Article Pixel Jul. 7, 2020  

This Thurday, Aladdin's Tony-winning wish-granter, James Monroe Iglehart, will host a virtual one-man benefit show, Becoming Genie, this Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 PM (EST).

The show will bring fans inside of James' transformation from young Disney fan to full-fledged Disney icon! The concert will benefit two organizations, Katie's Art Project and Ronald McDonald House. Learn more and purchase tickets here!

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, which is currently making its off-Broadway debut.


Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello