Jabari Brisport to Host THEATER FOR WFP Alongside Anais Mitchell and Stephanie Hsu

The event is taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21st from 6:30 PM — 7:45 PM.

Working Families Party & Democratic Nominee for SD-25 Jabari Brisport and award-winning Broadway artists Anais Mitchell and Stephanie Hsu will tomorrow participate in a night of performance and discussion in support of the Vote WFP campaign, asking New York voters to cast their ballots on the Working Families Party line for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"Since the pandemic shut Broadway down nearly eight months ago, workers across the industry have come together in incredible demonstrations of mutual aid. That's the kind of solidarity we need to build a more just future for all New Yorkers - so we're especially proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with these incredible artists in support of the Working Family Party," said New York Working Families Party State Director Sochie Nnaemeka. "We're thrilled Jabari, Anais, and Stephanie are bringing the Broadway community into the WFP family to join our campaign to Vote WFP. With early voting around the corner and just two weeks until election day, we're reminding all New Yorkers: vote on the Working Families Party line for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

DETAILS:

When: 6:30 PM - 7:45 PM

Wednesday, October 21st

Where: Click here to register.

Who: Jabari Brisport, Working Families Party and Democratic Nominee for SD-25

Stephanie Hsu, Drama Desk Award nominee (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Be More Chill, Spongebob)

Anais Mitchell, Tony Award Winner (Hadestown)

Shaina Taub, Emmy-nominated songwriter/performer (Twelfth Night, Devil Wears Prada)

Nelini Stamp, National Working Families Party Director of Strategy & Partnerships

Sochie Nnaemeka, New York Working Families Party State Director

WFP volunteers

The New York Working Families Party this June won 33 contested State legislative primaries across the state, including three new WFP challengers who unseated Democratic incumbents - Jessica González-Rojas, Marcela Mitaynes, and Amanda Septimo; 13 new WFP candidates who won in open Democratic primaries - including Demond Meeks, Khaleel Anderson, and Jabari Brisport; and 17 WFP incumbents - including Yuh-Line Niou, Diana Richardson, and Julia Salazar who won against challenges from the right.

Over the past two decades, the Working Families Party has been instrumental in electing working peoples' champions, including Attorney General Tish James, who was first elected on the WFP line only in 2003, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Scott Stringer, the State Senators who wiped out the IDC, Diana Richardson (elected on the WFP line only in 2015, and the first New York candidate to reject all real estate donations), progressive City Council slates in 2009 and 2013, and many more.

The Working Families Party has also been instrumental in winning key policies for working people, immigrants and communities of color across New York, including the initial minimum wage hike in 2004, the Rockefeller drug law reform, the first Millionaire's Tax , the $15 minimum wage and paid family leave. The WFP's leading role in recruiting, supporting and electing insurgents to replace the Independent Democratic Conference helped lead to a blue State Senate and Democratic control of the legislature for the first time in eight years - ushering in "a progressive agenda that had long been thwarted", including landmark tenant protections, drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants, historic climate legislation, the Reproductive Health Act, sweeping voting reforms, and more.

