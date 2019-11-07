JMTC Theatre Showcases Will Be Presented At Association of Performing Arts Professionals Conference

As part of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) annual conference in New York City JMTC Theatre will present 20 minute showcases from their award-winning, hit plays: Smoker, The Good Adoptee and Circle on Thursday January 9th at 7PM and Saturday January 11th at 2PM in one exciting hour's worth of nonstop entertainment. On Tuesday January 14th these three hit plays are presented along with a bonus of the multiple award winning Spitting In The Face Of The Devil at two performance times starting at 5PM and 7PM. On Monday January 13th JMTC presents 3 From JMTC at APAP again featuring 20 minute showcases of Smoker,The Good Adoptee and Circle presented in continuous rotation from 11AM until 4PM. These showcases are primarily geared for APAP and other performing arts professionals. After successfully touring their outstanding shows all over the US and Canada, JMTC Theatre brings them back home to NYC for four days of intimate performances. All shows will take place at The Bridge Theatre @ Shetler Studios (244 West 54th Street, 12th floor).

Have you ever had to give up something you love? Smoker is Bob Brader's acclaimed solo comedy about his 28 year love affair with smoking. As Bob tries to break up with his first love, "those sweet Camel lights", he realizes all the complex connections he has through smoking; how it helped him through a turbulent childhood, created jobs, opportunities and one particular connection almost too precious to let go. Smoker won Best Autobiographical Show at United Solo Theater Festival and was a Bestseller on Indie Theater Now. At once hilarious and cautionary, Smoker has been proclaimed by London Free Press as "addictive, compelling theatre fueled by Brader's masterful storytelling and acting talent, a show that must not be missed!".

The Good Adoptee is the riveting and outrageous true story of award-winning playwright Suzanne Bachner's search for her birth parents as she confronts the uncooperative and often arrogant bureaucracy that guards New York State's sealed records. Once opening Pandora's Box, can she integrate her dual identities and still remain "the Good Adoptee"? The show has won awards for Best Autobiographical Script and Best Actress when it premiered in NYC's United Solo Theatre Festival and was named a Best Play by Indie Theater Now. It's written and directed by Suzanne Bachner, performed by Hayley Palmer (Drunk Shakespeare), dramaturged by Bob Brader with lighting design by Katie Chai. Theaterscene called The Good Adoptee "Superior writing...A spellbinding emotional detective story!".

Winner of "Most Daring Play"at the London Fringe Festival and an OOBR Award for "Excellence in Theatre", Circle is an internationally acclaimed comedy where two actors play 10 characters linked in a hilarious daisy chain of sexual encounters from New York to LA and back. Written and directed by Suzanne Bachner and starring Bob Brader and Kat Nardizzi, the play has been called "ingenious" by The New York Times, "elegantly written and moving" by Backstage and "witty, knowing and compassionate" by the New York Post. Legendary filmmaker Radley Metzger declared: "Suzanne Bachner's CIRCLE is the finest adaptation of the Schnitzler classic LA RONDE, since the Max Ophul's masterpiece film!". The hit play ran Off Broadway for five months, was produced nationally and had a 4 month 7 city sold out International Tour. The show is Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Nathan Faudree with Lighting Design by John Tees, III.

Hailed by critics as "brilliant", "masterful" and "unforgettable", Spitting In The Face Of The Devil is monologist Bob Brader's gripping and often comedic true story of discovering that his abusive and charismatic ex-Marine father was a pedophile. A powerful tale of personal survival and triumph that pertains to today's focus on sexual predators, Spitting In The Face Of The Devil is a 7-Time Best of Fest Award-Winner, including "Best Show" of the London Fringe and "Best Script" and "Best Encore" at NYC's United Solo Theatre Festival. Brader's daring, uplifting story has garnered acclaim at the New York International, San Francisco, Orlando International, Victoria and Montreal Fringe Festivals. The show is written and performed by Bob Brader and directed and developed by Suzanne Bachner with lighting design by Cory Pattak.

The complete Artistic Team for 3 From JMTC 2020 is as follows: Producer Gwenn Morreale, Associate Producer Nathan Faudree, Projection Design Chris Kateff, Graphic Design by Michael Koch, Video Direction Shar Adrias and Technical Director Emily Venezia.

JMTC Theatre is an award-winning, artist-driven theatre company committed to creating powerful, visceral theatrical experiences that are provocative and transforming. Partnering with highly regarded national non-profit organizations like Safe Horizon and You Gotta Believe, JMTC combines art and advocacy to raise funds and awareness for some of the relevant social issues presented in their plays. Founded in London by Patrick Hillan in 1994, JMTC Theatre is based in NYC and has produced over 50 productions in New York City including Suzanne Bachner's Off Broadway hit Circle, Thom Fudal's daring production of Shakespeare's Othello starring Patrick Hillan and Geoffrey Owens and Bob Brader's acclaimed solo shows Smoker and Spitting In The Face Of The Devil. JMTC is the winner of four OOBR Awards, 14 Best in Fest Awards and Spirit of the Fringe from the London Fringe.

3 From JMTC 2020 Showcases with 20 minutes from Smoker,The Good Adoptee & Circle are:

Thursday January 9 @ 7PM

Saturday January 11 @ 2PM

Tuesday January 14 Showcases featuring 20 minutes from Smoker, The Good Adoptee & Circle PLUS Bonus Spitting In The Face Of The Devil @ 5PM & 7PM

3 From JMTC at APAP will take place Monday January 13th with continuous performances from 11AM to 4PM. The 20 minute Showcase schedule is as follows:

Smoker: 11AM 12PM 1PM 2PM 3PM

The Good Adoptee: 11:20AM 12:20PM 1:20PM 2:20PM 3:20PM

Circle: 11:40AM 12:40PM 1:40PM 2:40PM 3:40PM

All Shows take place at The Bridge Theatre @ Shetler Studios (244 West 54th Street, 12th Floor, bet. Broadway and 8th Avenue)

For details go to: http://www.jmtcinc.com/apap-2020.html

For further information about JMTC Theatre go to www.JMTCTheatre.com

*Members of APAP and other industry guests will have complimentary entrance at all shows.

*Reservations are not required for members of APAP.

Reservations for all other industry guests can be made at Suzanne@JMTCTheatre.com.





