JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Jane Bruce Stops By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE
Join Jagged Little Pill's Jane Bruce for stories, Q&As, and more.
Tune in on Sunday, November 1 at 3PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Jagged Little Pill's Jane Bruce for stories, Q&As, and more.
Click here to watch!
SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained guests such as Damon J. Gillespie (NBC'S Rise, Newsies), Emerson Steele (Violet, Parade), Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, A Christmas Story), Jennifer Ashley Tepper ("The Untold Stories of Broadway", producer of Be More Chill), Kirrilee Berger (The Handmaid's Tale, One Dollar), Brendan C. Callahan (Sing Street), Maria Dalanno (Mrs. Doubtfire), Ben Caplan (I Don't Want to Talk About It), Alessandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Ashley Reyes (The Play That Goes Wrong), Emerson Glick (The Fiddler on the Roof), and more.
