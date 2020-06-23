JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Kathryn Gallagher Joins Adderly's Red Talk Live Stream June 26

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Get to know Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher as she hosts The Adderley School's June 26 Red Talk Livestream.

During this ticketed live stream talkback, guests will be invited to ask her questions and hear her discuss her Adderley Journey, including her friendship with Ben Platt!

Kathryn can currently be seen as Annika on Netflix's YOU, produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. In 2015, she made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening.

Tune in on June 26, 2020, 6pm PST / 8pm CT / 9pm EST. Tickets available at https://bit.ly/3esEE9n.

