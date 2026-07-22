JADED THE MUSICAL to Launch as Audiobook Performed Entirely by Creator Hillary Hawkins

JADED THE MUSICAL, the emotionally charged musical drama created by Hillary Hawkins, will be released as an audiobook musical on July 27, 2026. Following its previous theatrical productions and BroadwayWorld coverage, the musical enters a new chapter as an immersive audio experience featuring Hawkins performing every character herself.

Written with original music and lyrics by Hawkins, JADED THE MUSICAL explores the complicated and deeply human relationship between a mother and daughter as they navigate trauma, chronic pain, emotional isolation, and the search for understanding. Inspired by true events, the musical examines the ways personal pain can ripple through relationships, shape the people we love, and create barriers to communication — while leaving space for compassion, connection, and deeper understanding.

For the audiobook adaptation, Hawkins takes on every role, bringing the musical's emotional world to life through voice, dialogue, and song. The project marks a new creative chapter for Hawkins, a multi-hyphenate artist whose work spans playwright, lyricist, composer, singer, songwriter, voice actor, author, and narrator. Through the musical audiobook, she transforms the stage experience into an intimate audiobook musical performance centered on voice, emotion, and storytelling.

'I created JADED THE MUSICAL as a way to express things that may never have been publicly expressed before and to give a voice to people who need to be heard,' said Hillary Hawkins. 'My hope is that listeners will take the time to hear not only the stories of those they love, but also the stories of people whose pain may not always be visible. I hope this musical fosters compassion, understanding, and connection.'

Originally developed as a stage production, JADED THE MUSICAL continues to evolve as Hawkins brings the work to audiences in a New Medium. The audiobook musical preserves the original songs and storytelling while creating an intimate listening experience centered on voice, emotion, and human connection.

The audiobook musical JADED THE MUSICAL is now available for pre-order on Audible and Amazon ahead of its official release on July 27, 2026.

For more information, visit: https://www.hillaryhawkins.com/JadedTheMusical

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