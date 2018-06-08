It's Party Time! Your Guide to 2018 Tony Awards Viewing Parties

Tony night is fast approaching, and while we all wish we could be in the "room where it happens," Radio City Music Hall only has so many seats! If you're still looking for a place to get your party on, check out this list of the hottest spots to celebrate Broadway's biggest night!

In NYC:

Joe's Pub, The Skivvies: Tony Award Viewing Party

425 Lafayette St.

Tickets & Info

While some may be partying at Radio City Music Hall, we will be celebrating Broadway's Biggest Night downtown with hosts The Skivvies. Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley (The Skivvies) host a viewing party for the live broadcast of the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on the Joe's Pub big-screen with a smattering of stripped-down versions of the songs that were (or should have been!) nominated, eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups during those pesky commercial breaks.

Ocean Prime New York

123 W 52nd St.

More Info

With a Broadway-adjacent location, guests are invited to stop by for the 72nd telecast while they sip on specialty cocktails named in honor of this year's nominees and munch on complimentary truffle popcorn. Attendees can even fill out a special awards ballot with their predictions for the chance to win a $150 gift card to Ocean Prime New York.

The Triad: Aimée Marcoux and the Music of Stephen Sondheim

158 W 72nd St.

Tickets & Info

Classical singer and musical actress Aimée Marcoux offers Summer with Sondheim, a collection of Sondheim compositions from his beloved Broadway musicals. Marcoux will offer her lively interpretations of such standards as "Being Alive" and "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Company, "Johanna" from Sweeny Todd and the title song from "Anyone Can Whistle". Marcoux will be joined by Pianist & Conductor Doug Martin.

West Bank Cafe: The Laurie Beechman Theatre Viewing Party

407 W 42nd St.

More Info

This Sunday, you can vote on your favorite shows and win prizes at the theatre where so many Broadway stars started out as hosts during the Tony viewing party with food and drinks. RSVP at beechmantheatre@westbankcafe.com with the subject line "Tony Awards" for a reservation. Event begins at 6:30pm.

Etcetera, Etcetera: NextGen Tony Awards Party

352 W. 44th St.

Tickets & Info

Jelani Remy (Simba from Broadway's "The Lion King") and actor Jesse Corbin, who both host the XO Broadway series, are emceeing this viewing party and dinner for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and NextGen Advocates. The evening will include games and preshow activities, like performances by the hosts, a dinner buffet, a free cocktail and a discounted cash bar. Tickets are on presale for $60, but those who purchase the VIP tickets for $100 will get to take a photo with the hosts, a selfie with a Tony Award and more!

Green Room 42: Stephanie's Child Hosts with Special Guests

570 Tenth Avenue

Tickets & Info

Stephanie's Child is returning to the Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 11th to host a viewing party for the 2018 Tony Awards. Come hear Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, and Rosé sing covers and parodies from the musical theatre cannon during commercial breaks, while we live stream the Tonys on a large projection screen! Also, each audience member will get a ballot upon entry to request their favorite musical theater number, and the queens will perform some of them on the spot! Special guests to be announced soon.

Jack Doyle's Pub & Restaurant: TRU 2018 Tony Award Benefit Party

240 W. 35th St.

Tickets & Info

Join TRU for a warm and friendly, special theater-lover fundraiser to give TRU a little financial boost as they enter the slow summer months ahead. Enjoy the Tony Awards with TRU friends (including some Broadway producers who are former nominees and winners) and great food. (The entire 2nd floor is reserved for the party.) Buffet to include an appetizer platter followed by a buffet of roast sirloin of beef, chicken francaise, Atlantic salmon, penne pasta, roasted potatoes, vegetables and salad bar. Plus wine with dinner, dessert, and of course a cash bar. And 5 big screen TV's!

Hudson Hotel

358 W 58th St.

Hudson Hotel is employing its trendy Umami Burger to host the Ultimate Viewing Party for this Sunday's Tony Awards. With a Broadway-adjacent location, guests are invited to stop by for the 72nd telecast while they sip on the themed Broadway Bubbles, enjoy the show among other Broadway enthusiasts and sing along to showtunes during commercial breaks.

In LA:

Actors Fund/Skirball Cultural Center: The 22nd Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party

2701 N. Sepulveda Boulevard

Tickets & Info

The place to be in Los Angeles on Broadway's Biggest Night is at The Actors Fund's 22nd Anniversary Tony Awards® Viewing Party! Featuring celebrity red carpet arrivals, cocktails and exciting silent auction, delicious dinner and the 2018 Tony Awards® broadcasted live from New York City! Hosted by Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds) and honoring Winnie Holzman (Wicked). This event is broadcast live from New York and will begin at 3:30pm PST.

Rockwell Table & Stage

1714 N. Vermont Avenue

Tickets & Info

Nobody should ever spend Broadway's biggest night alone. That's why L.A.'s Rockwell Table and Stage is hosting a viewing party for this year's Tony Awards, where you can watch every tearful speech, upset win and show-stopping performance in the company of some old friends, new friends and a cast of Rockwell regulars. But what really sets this apart from every other Tony Awards party you've been to is the live musical performances by the Rockwell cast during commercial breaks. Don't miss this fun-filled celebration of Broadway's best and brightest!

As always, don't forget to follow along with us on BroadwayWorld, where we will be bringing you live updates on winners and performances, interviews with the stars, live photos, and so much more!

Watch the Tony Awards, June 10th at 8pm on CBS.

