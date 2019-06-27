It's Maritime History Month In July At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Ahoy! The Staten Island Children's Museum is setting its sails for new adventures as it explores life at sea during July programs and events.

Staring off the month's theme is the Weekday Art Studio on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 - 4:30 pm, where visitors will learn about sailors' knot-making and create their own beautiful macramé "hitchings." The Weekend Art Studio will be open from 1:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturdays for time to "Paint, Stamp & Draw" and on Sundays to "Sculpt & Shape."

Seafood is abundant when living and working on a ship. During July's ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions, young chefs will explore the bounty of the sea from the galley. Sessions are on Fridays at 3:00 and 4:00 pm; tickets will be available at the front desk.

The month's Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop will explore " Lighthouses & the Fresnel Lens" on Saturday, July 13 from Noon - 1:00 pm. Visitors will learn about the history of the Fresnel lens, which was first used in the 1800s to focus the beam in a lighthouse, and then conduct magnifying experiments. The workshop is free with admission and limited to 25 attendees.

The Children's Museum will collaborate with Snug Harbor campus partner The Noble Maritime Collection and take young explorers on a "Boat Spotting" expedition on Sunday, July 14 from 1:30 - 2:30 pm. Visitors will meet at the Sea of Boats exhibit at the Children's Museum, walk to the nearby Kill Van Kull to spot ships, and finish inside the Noble to see the history of the sailors who once lived at Snug Harbor.

July is International "Zine" Month! A "zine," short for magazine, is a self-published book that can contain art, writing, collage or whatever an imagination creates. The Staten Island Zine League (SIZL) will lead a zine-making workshop at the Children's Museum on Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Moth Night returns on Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 - 10:30 pm at the Staten Island Museum, Building A at Snug Harbor. Nocturnal visitors will celebrate National Moth Week with face painting and a nighttime hike! The cost is $10 per adult and children under age 12 are free. Tickets are available at statenislandmuseum.org.

Boogie Woogie Wednesday Is Back for the Summer!

Visitors will enjoy a different musical, cultural or dance performance each week during the summer months at Boogie Woogie Wednesday!

Each Wednesday in July and August, the Children's Museum will offer free admission beginning at 5:00 pm. Visitors can explore the Children's Museum exhibits, make crafts and stop by story time with Literacy INC. from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Then it's time to head outside to the Sea of Boats Amphitheater for the show.

Here's the July performance schedule:

July 3: GRACE-ful Glee with the GRACE Foundation of NY

July: 10 Irish Step Dance with Dawn Daniels

July: 17: Russian Dance with the Barynya Ensemble

July 24: Mexican Dance with the Calpulli Dance Company

July 31: African Dance with the Harambee Dance Company

Visit sichildrensmuseum.org for the full summer performance lineup.





