Isaac Powell Joins SEX AND THE CITY Revival Series

Broadway star Isaac Powell has joined the cast of the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... as a series regular.

Powell plays George, a student at the famed Fashion Institute of Technology who is unconstrained by fashion/gender norms. He's described as having a calm demeanor and self-processed energy beyond his young years, according to Deadline.

And Just Like That... will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. It began production in New York City at the beginning of this month.

Isaac is a 2017 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

He starred as Tony in the 2019 Broadway revival of West Side Story, and as Daniel in the 2017 revival of Once on This Island. He recently joined the cast of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen feature film.

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, he recently originated the title role of Nikola Tesla in Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat by Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead at the Adirondack Theatre Festival.