Is Steven Spielberg At Work On A Leonard Bernstein Biopic?

Variety has reported that Academy Award-winning director, Steven Spielberg has Tinseltown abuzz with news of a top secret table read that was held in Hollywood this week.

According to Variety, the project is an untitled bio-pic of legendary composer, Leonard Bernstein.

The news comes hot on the heels of Spielberg's announcement that he will be re-making one of Bernstein's most famous works, West Side Story, for the silver screen. A casting search for actors of Puerto Rican descent has already been launched for the project.

According to the report, some of the town's top talent turned out for the reading, though no official casting has been disclosed.

No official writer has been named as author of the project, but the report notes that Spielberg's project is separate from another Bernstein biopic currently in development at Paramount.

Despite the buzz surrounding the project, however, Indiana Jones 5 is currently on the slate as Spielberg's next project.





