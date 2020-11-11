Irish Rep Announces MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS Starring Melissa Errico, Max von Essen, Ali Ewoldt and More

The virtual production will premiere on Friday December 11, 2020 and continue through Saturday January 2, 2021.

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today that Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen will join their fall 2020 season. Meet Me in St. Louis features a book by Hugh Wheeler, songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, and is based on "The Kensington Stories" by Sally Benson and the MGM motion picture Meet Me in St. Louis. Adapted and directed by original Broadway cast member Charlotte Moore, the virtual production will premiere on Friday December 11, 2020 and continue through Saturday January 2, 2021. Meet Me in St. Louis replaces the previously announced A Child's Christmas in Wales.

Irish Rep will offer two "Meet Me Anywhere" dates (December 19 and January 2) with four screenings spanning 14 hours, inviting viewers in any time zone to join the celebration. They will also offer two special Christmas Eve performances at 9am and 2pm EST, allowing audiences in Ireland and the USA to join them in Christmas Eve Family Matinees.

In this heartwarming holiday musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year.

This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007.

The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis will include Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt.

Meet Me in St. Louis will feature musical direction by John Bell, orchestrations by Josh Clayton, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, video editing by Meridith Sommers, sound design and mix by M. Florian Staab, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb. Tracy Christensen is the costume consultant, Pamela Brusoski and Rebecca C. Monroe are the production managers, and Simon Patrick Geaney is the production assistant.

Songs by Martin & Blane are published by EMI Feist Catalog, Inc. Meet Me in St. Louis was produced for the Broadway stage by Brickhill-Burke Productions, Christopher Seabrooke and EPI ProductsTM.

The performance schedule is as follows. All times are EST.

Friday December 11 at 7pm

Saturday December 12 at 3pm and 8pm*

Sunday December 13 at 2pm* and 7pm

Tuesday December 15 at 7pm

Wednesday December 16 at 2pm and 7pm

Thursday December 17 at 7pm*

Friday December 18 at 7pm

Saturday December 19 (Meet Me Anywhere) at 8am, 12pm*, 4pm and 8pm*

Tuesday December 22 at 7pm*

Wednesday December 23 at 2pm and 7pm

Thursday December 24 (Christmas Eve Family Matinees) at 9am and 2pm*

Friday December 26 at 3pm* and 8pm

Sunday December 27 at 2pm and 7pm

Tuesday December 29 at 7pm

Wednesday December 30 at 2pm and 7pm

Thursday December 31 at 3pm*

Friday January 1 at 5pm

Saturday January 2 (Meet Me Anywhere) at 8am*, 12pm, 4pm* and 8pm

*Indicates an open captioned performance.

Pricing is "pay what you can," including a free option, allowing everyone to participate in this event, with a suggested ticket price of $25.

Irish Repertory Theatre believes that everyone deserves access to high-quality theatre that is affordable and accessible. Therefore, they are proud to offer free and deeply discounted access to all virtual programming, particularly during the COVID-19 shutdown, when so many people are experiencing financial hardship.

Irish Rep asks that if audiences are in a position to support them, they might consider making a tax-deductible donation in conjunction with this digital event. Contributions will ensure that Irish Rep can continue to offer top-quality digital events at low prices, create new jobs for artists and actors, and maintain their operations as they face an uncertain future.

