Investigation Underway After $40,000 is Stolen From Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's

BroadwayWorld has learned that, this past weekend, $40,000 was stolen from Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's, the off-Broadway theatre currently housing Make Me Gorgeous! The True Story of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe.

The stolen funds were acquired via a fraudulently cashed check, which was discovered on Saturday, February 3. It is believed that someone broken into the venue's office and stole a blank check, which then cleared on February 2.

Playhouse 46's Executive Director, Jennifer Pluff, shared an update with BroadwayWorld this morning, stating that the funds have been recovered and that a police investigation is underway.

About Playhouse 46

Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s is a not-for-profit theatre company focusing on original works that reflect the vibrant, progressive community of Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church. The space, originally established as St. Luke’s Theatre (1995-2020)*, has been fully renovated and modernized in 2021-2022 to a 170-seat Off-Broadway theater-in-the-round.

St. Luke’s Theatre was home to many notable, Off and Off-Off-Broadway productions including: Tony & Tina’s Wedding, Late Night Catechism, Disaster! The Musical, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Sistas the Musical, and more.

