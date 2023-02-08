Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Announces 2023 Kids Week Schedule

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will host its annual Kids Week festival from Saturday, February 18-Saturday, February 25. During Kids Week, children of all ages and interests will learn more about STEAM through fun-filled activities, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, performances, special guests, and interactive demonstrations designed to educate and inspire.

This year, Kids Week will feature three days of programming from NASA, including exciting talks with NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins and former Astronaut Mike Massimino.

2023 KIDS WEEK PROGRAMMING

All week, Intrepid Museum Educators will lead live demonstrations, planetarium presentations and performances throughout each day. All Kids Week programming is free with Museum admission.

Performers and schedule are subject to change. For the complete Kids Week activity and performance schedules, please visit intrepidmuseum.org/kids-week.

Special events and appearances are listed below:

Saturday, February 18

Through a number of interactive presentations and demonstrations, kids will be able to learn about space firsthand with NASA astronauts and engineers. Kids will have the chance to design their very own spacesuits, explore high-powered telescopes and create a postcard to send to space.

The Museum will also offer an in-depth talk about NASA's James Webb Space Telescope from Mike Menzel, NASA Mission Systems Engineer. Families can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from the 501st Legion's Empire City Garrison, Amateur Astronomers Association, Blue Man Group, Club for the Future, and Future Change Makers Academy.

Sunday, February 19

Kids will be able to get creative and design a space capsule. In an interactive demonstration, kids will learn how space shuttles get into space and how they get astronauts home safely. Aspiring astronauts will even have the chance to learn about life in space from NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins.

Kids can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from NASA, the 501st Legion's Empire City Garrison, Amateur Astronomers Association, Blue Man Group, Club for the Future, Future Change Makers Academy, and American Dream, featuring a meet-and-greet with Poppy from the Trolls.

American Sign Language will be available.

Monday, February 20

Kids will be able to learn about the importance of the Earth's atmosphere and why astronauts need to wear spacesuits. They can also design a Cube Satellite with an artistic message that they'd like to send to space.

Families can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from NASA, Blue Man Group, Naval Submarine League and Submarine Force Library & Museum, NYC Away Team, Club for the Future, and American Dream, featuring a meet-and-greet with Poppy from the Trolls. They can also meet children's book author, Sharon McDougle.

Tuesday, February 21

Kids will have the opportunity to enter a space story contest, learn about the rhythms of Latinx culture through an interactive crafting project, and hear stories about the stars that explain the patterns we see in the sky every night. They will also get to hear a musical performance from Blue Man Group and engage in interactive crafts.

Tuesday's programming also includes activities and performances from the Ballet HispÃ¡nico School of Dance, DogMan the Musical and the Gazillion Bubble Show. Families can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from Zack and Zoey Adventures, Naval Submarine League and Submarine Force Library & Museum, The Climate Museum, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, The Learning Experience- Hells Kitchen and Brooklyn Book Bodega. They can also meet children's book authors Debbie Loren Dunn, Tami Lewis Brown and Sharon McDougle.

Wednesday, February 22

Kids can create their own constellations, watch an immersive telling of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and, learn about Betty Skelton and her impact on the inclusion of women in the American space program. They can also watch an interactive performance by the Ballet HispÃ¡nico School of Dance featuring excerpts of the Ballet HispÃ¡nico repertoire.

Families can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from Zack and Zoey Adventures, Naval Submarine League and Submarine Force Library & Museum, Blue Man Group, The Climate Museum, The Learning Experience- Hells Kitchen, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester and Brooklyn Book Bodega. They can also meet children's book authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown.

Audio description of stage presentations will be available for individuals who are blind or have low vision. Additional verbal description and touch experiences will also be available.

Thursday, February 23

Kids can enjoy various animal exhibits throughout the day. Families can check out the live animal shows with Two by Two Animal Haven. The show will feature a kangaroo, North American Alligator, snakes and more. Jenkinson's Aquarium will give kids the opportunity to see some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences.

Kids can learn about the science of aviation, design a lunar habitat for the moon's first residents and discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with Beardsley Zoo.

Families can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from Wildlife Conservation Society, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, STEM From Dance, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, International Ocean Discovery Program, Blue Man Group and Naval Submarine League and Submarine Force Library & Museum.

Friday, February 24

Families can check out the live animal show with Two by Two Animal Haven. The show will feature a kangaroo, North American Alligator, snakes and more. Kids can try a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces, including a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software from ROBOFUN. They can also create their own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper with Jennifer George, Rube's granddaughter, and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries.

Kids can learn all about the "Marvels of Motion" as they explore Isaac Newton's laws of motion. The Mad Science show will inspire kids and encourage creativity while they create jetpacks and a rocket-propelled cart. Kids can also join the Wildlife Conservation Society's Wildlife Theater for pop-up performances and roaming puppet interactions throughout the day.

Families can enjoy additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, STEM From Dance, American Society of Civil Engineers, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, The High Line and more.

Saturday, February 25

On the final day of Kids Week, kids will get to see a special appearance by Skye from PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite." They can try a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces, including a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software from ROBOFUN. Kids can meet the NYC Ghostbusters and learn how to make their own cross link polymer gel or ectoplasmic slime. They can learn about how space shuttles get into space and how they get astronauts home safely. There will also be a series of exciting science demonstrations showcasing fire and ice. Kids will learn about the amazing properties of fire and combustion, then cool down with demonstrations involving dry ice.

There will be additional hands-on activities, workshops, and displays from The High Line, Columbia's Society of Women Engineers, America Society of Civil Engineers, STEM From Dance and more. Kids can also meet children's book author, Emeline Lee.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.

The Intrepid Museum fulfills its mission to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth by connecting them to history through hands-on exploration while bridging the future by inspiring innovation.