Intrepid Museum Presents Free Virtual Astronomy Live With Ambassadors From AstroAccess

In partnership with NASASpaceflight, the Intrepid Museum will present a Virtual Astronomy Live program on Sunday, October 23, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm ET. In this free event, learn about AstroAccess and hear from ambassadors of the program.

AstroAccess is an initiative dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in space exploration. Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G) successfully completed its first parabolic flight with a crew of 12 ambassadors with mobility, vision, and hearing disabilities in 2021. Ambassadors from the program, Denna Lambert, the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Lead for NASA's Early Stage Innovations & Partnerships, and space journalist Sawyer Rosenstein, will talk about the program, the first flight and the training they had. They will also give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the next planned flight on November 2022.

The event will be hosted and co-produced by John "Das" Galloway, founder of the Kerbal Space Academy, and moderated by Summer Ash, an astrophysicist, rocket scientist and freelance writer. A pre-show will take place from 3:00pm-3:30pm with Intrepid Museum's Access team talking about some of the Museum's access initiatives.

American Sign Language Interpreters and Live Captioning will be available during this program.

For more information and to register, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202606®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fintrepid-museum-presents-virtual-astronomy-live-tickets-425777169977?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1