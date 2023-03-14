Intrepid Museum Presents Behind The Scenes: Inside Intrepid's Island

The Intrepid Museum will present a virtual live tour of Intrepid's bridges on Thursday, March 30, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm ET. Viewers will get an in-depth tour of the island, the tower that rises from the flight deck and served as the ship's command center.

The Intrepid Museum's Curator of History and Collections Jessica Williams will virtually take viewers inside the ship's the admiral's bridge, where an admiral commanded multiple ships. Viewers will get an up-close look at real chart tables, radar consoles and communications equipment. Then, viewers will "take the helm" on the navigation bridge and learn how crew members navigated the oceans in any weather, day or night.

Joining the tour will be Joseph Speicher, who served as an officer on board Intrepid from 1971 to 1973. He worked in the ship's Operations Department as a Combat Information Center Watch Officer and Photo Officer.

This is a FREE virtual program. Sign up for a reminder here.