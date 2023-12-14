Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo in THE COLOR PURPLE

The Color Purple hits movie theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Nearly 20 years into their friendship, Corey Hawkins says he and Danielle Brooks were "destined" to be where they are now.

The two Broadway alums are starring alongside each other in The Color Purple, premiering in theaters on December 25. In a new interview with BroadwayWorld, Hawkins shares why he specifically wanted to be "her Harpo."

“[Oprah Winfrey] always says ‘All things purple are all things divine.’ That is truly what I believe. The odds of starting where we started and ending up here? At this moment, they choose to tell this story and we are the people got to do it? It is honestly mind-blowing,” he shares. “[Danielle Brooks] is a force in this film. I am happy to support her and watch her shine. It’s a joy.”

Hawkins is so stranger to a movie musical, previously taking on the role of Benny in the 2021 film adaptation of In the Heights. The Tony nominee discussed why he had "a little bit more at stake" with The Color Purple.

"In the Heights is a story that holds because it is about that culture. Color Purple, to me, is a story that truly holds because it is about that culture. A culture that is my culture, as well. I had a little bit more at stake in the Color Purple. It’s a magical kind of conversation. It’s an elusive kind of conversation and people don’t always get it right but I’m glad that those two films at least, I think, have."

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, joining Hawkins and Brooks in the film are Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Ciara, and more.

Watch Hawkins discuss his long relationship with Brooks below, along with giving the powerful story behind his new song, "Workin'," and more:





RELATED STORIES

1
Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE Photo
Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE

Oprah has revealed that she faced pressure to cast stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna in The Color Purple movie musical. Winfrey shared that while the original film was a commercial success, there was still concern from producers over selling the movie musical adaptation to audiences.

2
Video: THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Photo
Video: THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and director Blitz Bazawule sat down with the original Celie, Whoopi Goldberg, along with Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, to discuss the The Color Purple. The interview marked the first time that Goldberg and Barrino-Taylor have met to discuss the movie. Watch the video interview now!

3
THE COLOR PURPLE Receives 5 Critics Choice Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees! Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Receives 5 Critics Choice Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees!

The Color Purple has received five Critics Choice Film nominations. Nominees include Danielle Brooks, Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Disney's Wish, Barbie, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!

4
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasias Im Here Photo
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'

BroadwayWorld sat down with The Color Purple director Blitz Bazawule to discuss the musical performances in his new adaptation of the stage musical, especially Fantasia Barrino's version of 'I'm Here.' Watch the video of the interview now!

Recommended For You